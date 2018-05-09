From Universal Pictures Home Entertainment: Blockers

Making her directorial debut, Kay Cannon (writer of the Pitch Perfect series), along with the producers of Neighbors and This Is the End, bring laugh-out-loud moments in the outrageous comedy BLOCKERS. When three parents (Cena, Mann and Barinholtz) stumble upon their daughters' pact to lose their virginity at prom, they launch a covert one-night operation to stop the teens from sealing the deal. BLOCKERS also features teenage newcomers led by rising actress, Kathryn Newton (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Big Little Lies), Geraldine Viswanathan (EMO The Muscial), Gideon Adlon ("American Crime," "Girl Meets World"), Graham Phillips ("Riverdale," "The Good Wife"), Miles Robbins ("Mozart in the Jungle") and Jimmy Bellinger ("The Middle"). Also joining in on the fun are comedic supporting cast members Gary Cole ("Veep," Office Space), Gina Gershon ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine"), Hannibal Buress ("Broad City," Neighbors 2), Colton Dunn ("Key and Peele," "Superstore") and June Diane Raphael ("Grace and Frankie," "New Girl").

BONUS FEATURES:

Deleted Scenes

Gag Reel – The entire cast contributes to these on-set flubs.

– The entire cast contributes to these on-set flubs. Line-O-Rama – The laughs continue after the take!

– The laughs continue after the take! Rescue Mission – Being a parent isn't easy, as Leslie Mann , Ike Barinholtz , and John Cena make abundantly clear. Hear them and director Kay Cannon discuss parental mistakes and lessons learned. They even top it off with a good old-fashioned car explosion!

– Being a parent isn't easy, as , , and make abundantly clear. Hear them and director discuss parental mistakes and lessons learned. They even top it off with a good old-fashioned car explosion! Prom Night – Filmmakers and cast discuss how they achieved the perfect prom look and also share some of their own personal prom stories.

– Filmmakers and cast discuss how they achieved the perfect prom look and also share some of their own personal prom stories. The History of Sex with Ike Barinholtz – Ike Barinholtz explains the origins of human sexuality and its evolution through time.

– explains the origins of human sexuality and its evolution through time. John Cena's Prom Survival Kit for Parents – John Cena shows off a survival kit filled with items that will help parents survive the most stressful time of year - prom season!

– shows off a survival kit filled with items that will help parents survive the most stressful time of year - prom season! Chug! Chug! Chug! – The film introduced the world to the concept of "butt chugging." Hear cast, crew, and butt-chugger John Cena discuss how they handled this standout scene.

– The film introduced the world to the concept of "butt chugging." Hear cast, crew, and butt-chugger discuss how they handled this standout scene. Puke-a-Palooza – One memorable scene involves copious amounts of projectile vomit. See what cast, filmmakers, and crew went through to make sure the puke was as authentic as possible.

BLOCKERS will be available on Blu-rayTM combo pack which includes Blu-rayTM, DVD and Digital, and Movies Anywhere.

Blu-ray ™ unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring 6X the picture resolution of DVD, exclusive extras and theater-quality surround sound.

unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring 6X the picture resolution of DVD, exclusive extras and theater-quality surround sound. DVD offers the flexibility and convenience of playing movies in more places, both at home and away.

offers the flexibility and convenience of playing movies in more places, both at home and away. Digital lets fans watch movies anywhere on their favorite devices. Users can instantly stream or download.

lets fans watch movies anywhere on their favorite devices. Users can instantly stream or download. Movies Anywhere is the digital app that simplifies and enhances the digital movie collection and viewing experience by allowing consumers to access their favorite digital movies in one place when purchased or redeemed through participating digital retailers. Consumers can also redeem digital copy codes found in eligible Blu-rayTM and DVD disc packages from participating studios and stream or download them through Movies Anywhere. MOVIES ANYWHERE is only available in the United States . For more information, visit https://moviesanywhere.com.

FILMMAKERS:

Cast : Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz, John Cena

Casting By : Jeanne McCarthy, Nicole Abellera

Music Supervisor : Manish Raval, Tom Wolfe

Music By : Mateo Messina

Costume Designer : Sarah Mae Burton

Edited By : Stacey Schroeder

Production Designer : Brandon Tonner-Connolly

Director of Photographer : Russ Alsobrook ASC

Produced By : Evan Goldberg p.g.a , Seth Rogen, James Weaver p.g.a , Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, Chris Fenton

Written By : Brian Kehoe & Jim Kehoe

Directed By: Kay Cannon

TECHNICAL INFORMATION – BLU-RAY™:

Street Date: July 3, 2018

Copyright: 2018 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. All Rights Reserved.

Selection Numbers: 611935790 (US) / 611936930 (CDN)

Rating: Rated R for crude and sexual content, and language throughout, drug content, teen partying, and some graphic nudity.

Layers: BD- 50

Aspect Ratio: 16:9 2.40:1 Widescreen

Sound: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1/ Dolby Digital 2.0, French Canadian and Latin American Spanish DTS Digital Surround 5.1

Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, French Canadian and Latin American Spanish Subtitles

Running Time: 1 Hour and 41 Minutes

TECHNICAL INFORMATION – DVD:

Street Date: July 3, 2018

Copyright: 2018 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. All Rights Reserved.

Selection Numbers: 611935780 (US) / 611936920 (CDN)

Rating: Rated R for crude and sexual content, and language throughout, drug content, teen partying, and some graphic nudity.

Layers: DVD 9

Aspect Ratio: 16:9 2.40:1 Anamorphic Widescreen

Sound: English Dolby Digital 5.1/ Dolby Digital 2.0, French Canadian and Latin American Spanish Dolby Digital 5.1

Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, French Canadian and Latin American Spanish Subtitles

Running Time: 1 Hour and 41 Minutes

For artwork, please log onto our website at uphepublicity.com.

Website: http://uni.pictures/BlockersTrailer

Trailer: http://uni.pictures/BlockersTrailer

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/blockersmovie

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/blockersmovie/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BlockersMovie

#BlockersMovie

About Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment (UPHE – www.uphe.com) is a unit of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG). UFEG produces, acquires, markets and distributes filmed entertainment worldwide in various media formats for theatrical, home entertainment, television and other distribution platforms, as well as consumer products, interactive gaming and live entertainment. The global division includes Universal Pictures, Focus Features, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, Universal Brand Development, Fandango, DreamWorks Animation Film and Television and Awesomeness. UFEG is part of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks and a suite of leading Internet-based businesses. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

CONTACT

Cecilia Sandoval

Director, Global Publicity

Cecilia.sandoval@nbcuni.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/from-universal-pictures-home-entertainment-blockers-300645918.html

SOURCE Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Related Links

http://www.uphe.com

