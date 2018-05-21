From Universal Pictures Home Entertainment: BLUMHOUSE'S TRUTH OR DARE: UNRATED DIRECTOR'S CUT

Lucy Hale ("Pretty Little Liars") and Tyler Posey ("Teen Wolf") lead the cast of friends who work together to try and end the terrifying game that follows them home in BLUMHOUSE'S TRUTH OR DARE. Produced by Jason Blum (Get Out, Split) and directed and executive produced by Jeff Wadlow (Kick-Ass 2) the horror-thriller follows co-stars Violett Beane ("The Flash"), Nolan Gerard Funk (Counterpart), Hayden Szeto (The Edge of Seventeen) and Sophia Taylor Ali (Famous in Love) as they all have their turn in choosing – Truth or Dare?

BONUS FEATURES on BLU-RAY TM and DVD

Game On: The Making of Truth or Dare – Go behind the scenes with the cast and crew.

Go behind the scenes with the cast and crew. Directing the Deaths – An inside look at the most memorable death scenes.

An inside look at the most memorable death scenes. Feature Commentary with Director Jeff Wadlow and Actress Lucy Hale

Blumhouse's Truth or Dare will be available on Blu-rayTM combo pack which includes Blu-rayTM, DVD and Digital, and Movies Anywhere.

FILMMAKERS

Cast: Lucy Hale, Tyler Posey, Violett Beane, Hayden Szeto, Landon Liboiron

Casting By : Terri Taylor, C.S.A, Sarah Domeier, C.S.A

Music By : Matthew Margeson

Costume Designer: Lisa Norcia

Edited By : Sean Albertson A.C.E

Production Designer : Melanie Paizis-Jones

Director of Photography : Jaques Jouffret

Executive Producers : Jeff Wadlow, Chris Roach, Jeanette Volturno, Couper Samuelson

Produced By: Jason Blum

Story By: Michael Reisz

Screenplay By : Michael Reisz, Jillian Jacobs, Chris Roach, Jeff Wadlow

Directed By : Jeff Wadlow

TECHNICAL INFORMATION BLU-RAY™:

Street Date: July 17, 2017

Copyright: 2018 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Selection Number: 61195902 (US) / 61195904 (CDN)

Layers: BD-50

Aspect Ratio: Widescreen 16:9 2.35.1

Rating: Rated PG-13 for violence and disturbing content, alcohol abuse, some sexuality, language and thematic material

Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, French Canadian and Latin American Spanish Subtitles

Sound: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1/ Dolby Digital 2.0, Spanish and French DTS Digital Surround 5.1

Run Time: 1 Hour, 39 minutes

TECHNICAL INFORMATION DVD:

Street Date: July 17, 2017

Copyright: 2018 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Selection Number: 61195905 (US) / 61195901 (CDN)

Layers: DVD 9

Aspect Ratio: Anamorphic Widescreen 16:9 2.35:1

Rating: Rated PG-13 for violence and disturbing content, alcohol abuse, some sexuality, language and thematic material

Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, French Canadian and Latin American Spanish Subtitles

Sound: English Dolby Digital 5.1/ Dolby Digital 2.0, Spanish and French Dolby Digital 5.1

Run Time: 1 Hour, 39 Minutes

