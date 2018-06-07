From Universal Pictures Home Entertainment: BREAKING IN: UNRATED DIRECTOR'S CUT

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif., June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Locked out of the house by a group of ruthless intruders, one mother must summon every bit of her strength and smarts to save her children who are trapped inside in the edge-of-your-seat action thriller, BREAKING IN, arriving as an Unrated Director's Cut on Digital and the all-new digital movie app MOVIES ANYWHERE on July 24, 2018 and on Blu-ray™, DVD and On Demand on August 7, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Producers Will Packer (No Good Deed, Obsessed) and Gabrielle Union (Almost Christmas, Being Mary Jane) reunite for this original action thriller that follows a mother who encounters every parent's worst nightmare. Bring home the film's Unrated Director's Cut on Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital and discover gripping never-before-seen content, including an alternate opening, deleted scenes and exclusive featurettes.
Shaun Russell (Union) takes her son and daughter on a weekend getaway to her late father's secluded, high-tech vacation home in the countryside where the family soon receives an unwelcome surprise from four men who break into the house in search of a hidden safe. After managing to escape, Shaun stops at nothing to turn the tables on the thieves and rescue her two children being held hostage in a house designed with impenetrable security. No trap, no trick and especially no man inside can match a mother with a mission in BREAKING IN. Directed by James McTeigue (V for Vendetta, Sense8), BREAKING IN also stars Billy Burke (Twilight Series), Ajiona Alexus ("13 Reasons Why," Acrimony) and Seth Carr (Black Panther).
BONUS FEATURES on BLU-RAY™ and DVD
- Alternate Opening – The Gas Station with Commentary by Director James McTeigue and Scriptwriter Ryan Engle.
- One Bad Mother – Gabrielle Union shows that there is no limit to what a threatened mother will do to keep her children safe, and why a woman on a mission should never be underestimated.
- A Filmmaker's Eye – The crew explores what makes Director James McTeigue's vision and style uniquely valuable when it comes to creating the right mood for the film.
- A Lesson in Kicking Ass – A behind-the-scenes look at how physically demanding the role of Shaun was for Gabrielle Union, and the steps production took to ensure the most convincing execution of the stunts throughout the film.
- A Hero Evolved – An inspiring account of how leading roles are shifting to embrace the qualities that more diverse actors can bring to the table.
- Deleted and Extended Scenes
- Feature Commentary by Director James McTeigue and Scriptwriter Ryan Engle
Breaking In will be available on Blu-ray™ combo pack which includes Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital, and Movies Anywhere.
- Blu-ray™ unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring 6X the picture resolution of DVD, exclusive extras and theater-quality surround sound.
- DVD offers the flexibility and convenience of playing movies in more places, both at home and away.
- Digital lets fans watch movies anywhere on their favorite devices. Users can instantly stream or download.
- Movies Anywhere is the digital app that simplifies and enhances the digital movie collection and viewing experience by allowing consumers to access their favorite digital movies in one place when purchased or redeemed through participating digital retailers. Consumers can also redeem digital copy codes found in eligible Blu-ray™ and DVD disc packages from participating studios and stream or download them through Movies Anywhere. MOVIES ANYWHERE is only available in the United States. For more information, visit https://moviesanywhere.com.
FILMMAKERS
Cast: Gabrielle Union, Billy Burke, Richard Cabral, Ajiona Alexus, Levi Maeden, Jason George, Seth Carr, Christa Miller
Casting By: Nancy Nayor CSA
Score By: Johnny Kilmek
Costume Designer: Jason Sky Bland
Film Editor: Joseph Jett Sally
Production Designer: Cecele M. De Stefano
Director of Photography: Toby Oliver ACS
Executive Producers: Jaime Primak Sullivan, Jeff Morrone, Valerie Bleth Sharp
Produced By: Gabrielle Union, James Lopez p.g.a., Sheila Hanahan Taylor, Craig Perry p.g.a., Will Packer p.g.a.
Story By: Jaime Primak Sullivan
Screenplay By: Ryan Engle
Directed By: James McTeigue
TECHNICAL INFORMATION BLU-RAY™:
Street Date: August 7, 2018
Copyright: 2018 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment
Selection Number: 61197295 (US) / 61198427 (CDN)
Layers: BD-50
Aspect Ratio: 16:9 2.39:1 Widescreen
Rating: Rated PG-13 for violence, menace, bloody images, sexual references, and brief strong language.
Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, French Canadian and Latin American Spanish Subtitles
Sound: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1/Dolby Digital 2.0, French Canadian and Latin American Spanish DTS Digital Surround 5.1
Run Time: 1 Hour 27 Minutes/ 1 Hour 28 Minutes
TECHNICAL INFORMATION DVD:
Street Date: August 7, 2018
Copyright: 2018 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment
Selection Number: 61197294 (US) / 61198426 (CDN)
Layers: DVD 9
Aspect Ratio: 16:9 2.39:1 Anamorphic Widescreen
Rating: Rated PG-13 for violence, menace, bloody images, sexual references, and brief strong language.
Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, French Canadian and Latin American Spanish Subtitles
Sound: English Dolby Digital 5.1/Dolby Digital 2.0, French Canadian and Latin American Spanish Dolby Digital 5.1
Run Time: 1 Hour 27 Minutes/ 1 Hour 28 Minutes
