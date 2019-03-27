From Universal Pictures Home Entertainment: Happy Death Day 2U
JESSICA ROTHE RETURNS TO TIME LOOPING THRILLS IN THE KILLER SEQUEL FROM BLUMHOUSE
AVAILABLE ON DIGITAL APRIL 30, 2019
AVAILABLE ON BLU-RAY™ AND DVD MAY 14, 2019
Mar 27, 2019, 09:52 ET
UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Death has rarely felt more alive than in HAPPY DEATH DAY 2U, the devilishly inventive, genre-bending follow-up to Blumhouse's hit thriller Happy Death Day. Full of riveting, repeating twists and comedic turns, our hero Tree Gelbman (Jessica Rothe) discovers that dying over and over to find her killer was nothing compared to the surprising dangers that lie ahead. HAPPY DEATH DAY 2U arrives on Digital and via the digital movie app MOVIES ANYWHERE on April 30, 2019 and on Blu-Ray™, DVD, and On Demand May 14, 2019 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Hailed as "a supercharged thrill ride" and "even more fun than the original" (Mike Reyes, CinemaBlend), the Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital versions continue the suspense with exclusive unrated bonus content including a gag reel, deleted scene and more!
It's déjà vu all over again for Tree Gelbman (Rothe), the snarky sorority sister who solved her own murder by repeatedly reliving her death. When the masked campus killer mysteriously returns to terrorize new targets, Tree cycles through another time-loop of clever chills and slick suspense in Happy Death Day 2U. The highly entertaining follow-up welcomes the return of Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon (Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones), producer Jason Blum (Get Out, The Purge) and stars Rothe (La La Land), Israel Broussard (Fear of the Walking Dead) and Ruby Modine (TV's "Shameless"). Happy Death Day 2U will keep audiences guessing over and over.
UNRATED BONUS FEATURES EXCLUSIVE TO BLU-RAYTM, DVD & DIGITAL:
- Gag Reel
- Deleted Scene
- The Never-ending Birthday - Filmmakers and cast discuss how the sequel came about, and the fun they had coming together again to create another chapter of Tree's saga.
- Web of Love: Tree's Nightmare - As if Tree doesn't have enough problems, she now finds herself in a dimension where her love, Carter, is dating her frenemy, Danielle. We take a closer look at this chaotic love triangle.
- Multiverse 101 - What is a multiverse, anyway? In this piece, we examine how Tree got caught in another time loop, and how this one differs from her first experience.
HAPPY DEATH DAY 2U will be available on Blu-rayTM, DVD and Digital.
- Blu-ray™ unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring 6X the picture resolution of DVD, exclusive extras and theater-quality surround sound.
- Digital lets fans watch movies anywhere on their favorite devices. Users can instantly stream or download.
FILMMAKERS:
Cast: Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard, Suraj Sharma and Steve Zissis
Casting By: Terri Taylor CSA, Sarah Domeier-Lindo CSA
Music By: Bear McCreary
Costume Designer: Whitney Anne Adams
Edited By: Ben Baudhun
Production Designer: Bill Boes
Director of Photography: Toby Oliver ACS
Executive Producers: Jeanette Volturno, Couper Samuelson, Samson Mucke, Angela Mancuso, John Baldecchi
Produced By: Jason Blum
Based On Characters Created By: Scott Lobdell
Written and Directed By: Christopher Landon
TECHNICAL INFORMATION BLU-RAYTM:
Street Date: May 14, 2019
Copyright: 2019 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment
Selection Number: 61200743 / 61200745 (CDN)
Layers: BD 50
Aspect Ratio: 16:9 2.39:1 Widescreen
Rating: Rated PG-13 for violence, language, sexual material and thematic elements.
Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, French and Spanish Subtitles
Sound: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, English Dolby Digital 2.0, French and Spanish DTS Digital Surround 5.1
Run Time: 1 Hour and 40 Minutes
TECHNICAL INFORMATION DVD:
Street Date: May 14, 2019
Copyright: 2019 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment
Selection Number: 61200429 / 61200709 (CDN)
Layers: DVD 9
Aspect Ratio: 16:9 2.39:1 Anamorphic Widescreen
Rating: Rated PG-13 for violence, language, sexual material, and thematic elements.
Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, French and Spanish Subtitles
Sound: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, English Dolby Digital 2.0, French and Spanish DTS Digital Surround 5.1
Run Time: 1 Hour and 40 Minutes
