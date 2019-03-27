From Universal Pictures Home Entertainment: Happy Death Day 2U

It's déjà vu all over again for Tree Gelbman (Rothe), the snarky sorority sister who solved her own murder by repeatedly reliving her death. When the masked campus killer mysteriously returns to terrorize new targets, Tree cycles through another time-loop of clever chills and slick suspense in Happy Death Day 2U . The highly entertaining follow-up welcomes the return of Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon ( Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones ), producer Jason Blum ( Get Out, The Purge ) and stars Rothe ( La La Land ), Israel Broussard ( Fear of the Walking Dead ) and Ruby Modine (TV's "Shameless"). Happy Death Day 2U will keep audiences guessing over and over.

UNRATED BONUS FEATURES EXCLUSIVE TO BLU-RAYTM, DVD & DIGITAL:

Gag Reel

Deleted Scene

The Never-ending Birthday - Filmmakers and cast discuss how the sequel came about, and the fun they had coming together again to create another chapter of Tree's saga.

Filmmakers and cast discuss how the sequel came about, and the fun they had coming together again to create another chapter of Tree's saga. Web of Love: Tree's Nightmare - As if Tree doesn't have enough problems, she now finds herself in a dimension where her love, Carter, is dating her frenemy, Danielle. We take a closer look at this chaotic love triangle.

As if Tree doesn't have enough problems, she now finds herself in a dimension where her love, Carter, is dating her frenemy, Danielle. We take a closer look at this chaotic love triangle. Multiverse 101 - What is a multiverse, anyway? In this piece, we examine how Tree got caught in another time loop, and how this one differs from her first experience.

HAPPY DEATH DAY 2U will be available on Blu-rayTM, DVD and Digital.

Blu-ray ™ unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring 6X the picture resolution of DVD, exclusive extras and theater-quality surround sound.

unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring 6X the picture resolution of DVD, exclusive extras and theater-quality surround sound. Digital lets fans watch movies anywhere on their favorite devices. Users can instantly stream or download.

For artwork, please log onto our website at www.uphepublicity.com

Website: http://uni.pictures/HDD2U

Trailer: http://uni.pictures/HDD2UTrailer

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/happydeathdaymovie/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/happydeathdaymovie/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/UniversalHorror

Hashtag: #HDD2U

FILMMAKERS:

Cast: Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard, Suraj Sharma and Steve Zissis

Casting By: Terri Taylor CSA , Sarah Domeier-Lindo CSA

Music By: Bear McCreary

Costume Designer: Whitney Anne Adams

Edited By: Ben Baudhun

Production Designer: Bill Boes

Director of Photography: Toby Oliver ACS

Executive Producers: Jeanette Volturno, Couper Samuelson, Samson Mucke, Angela Mancuso, John Baldecchi

Produced By: Jason Blum

Based On Characters Created By: Scott Lobdell

Written and Directed By: Christopher Landon

TECHNICAL INFORMATION BLU-RAYTM:

Street Date: May 14, 2019

Copyright: 2019 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Selection Number: 61200743 / 61200745 (CDN)

Layers: BD 50

Aspect Ratio: 16:9 2.39:1 Widescreen

Rating: Rated PG-13 for violence, language, sexual material and thematic elements.

Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, French and Spanish Subtitles

Sound: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, English Dolby Digital 2.0, French and Spanish DTS Digital Surround 5.1

Run Time: 1 Hour and 40 Minutes

TECHNICAL INFORMATION DVD:

Street Date: May 14, 2019

Copyright: 2019 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Selection Number: 61200429 / 61200709 (CDN)

Layers: DVD 9

Aspect Ratio: 16:9 2.39:1 Anamorphic Widescreen

Rating: Rated PG-13 for violence, language, sexual material, and thematic elements.

Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, French and Spanish Subtitles

Sound: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, English Dolby Digital 2.0, French and Spanish DTS Digital Surround 5.1

Run Time: 1 Hour and 40 Minutes

About Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment (UPHE – www.uphe.com) is a unit of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG). UFEG produces, acquires, markets and distributes filmed entertainment worldwide in various media formats for theatrical, home entertainment, television and other distribution platforms, as well as consumer products, interactive gaming and live entertainment. The global division includes Universal Pictures, Focus Features, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, Universal Brand Development, Fandango, DreamWorks Animation Film and Television and Awesomeness. UFEG is part of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks and a suite of leading Internet-based businesses. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

CONTACT:

Kylie Burnett

Global Publicity, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Kylie.Burnett@nbcuni.com

SOURCE Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Related Links

https://www.uphe.com

