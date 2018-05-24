From Universal Pictures Home Entertainment: I Feel Pretty

Amy Schumer (Trainwreck, Snatched) stars as Renee, a woman who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy on a daily basis. After suffering a fall she wakes up believing she is suddenly the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. With this new found confidence she is empowered to live her life fearlessly and flawlessly, but what will happen when she realizes her appearance never changed?

Hailed by critics as "fiercely entertaining" (Dustin Putman, The Film File), I Feel Pretty is produced by McG (Charlie's Angels, Terminator Salvation) and also stars an outstanding cast including Academy-Award® nominee Michelle Williams (Manchester By The Sea, The Greatest Showman), Rory Scovel (The House, "Those Who Can't"), Busy Philipps ("Cougar Town," He's Just Not That Into You), Aidy Bryant ("Saturday Night Live," "Girls"), Emily Ratajkowski (Gone Girl, We Are Your Friends), Naomi Campbell (Zoolander 2, "Empire"), Tom Hopper ("Game of Thrones," "Black Sails"), Sasheer Zamata ("Saturday Night Live," Sleight) and Lauren Hutton ("Nip/Tuck," Once Bitten).

BONUS FEATURES on BLU-RAY TM , DVD AND DIGITAL

Deleted Scenes

Gag Reel

Being Pretty: Featurette – The cast reflects on what it means to feel pretty.

I Feel Pretty will be available on Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital.

FILMMAKERS :

Cast: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Rory Scovel, Emily Ratajkowski with Naomi Campbell and Lauren Hutton

Casting By: Justine Arteta and Kim Davis-Wagner

Music Supervisor: Linda Cohen

Music By: Michael Andrews

Costume Designer: Debra McGuire

Edited By: Tia Nolan, ACE

Production Designer : William O. Hunter

Director of Photography: Florian Ballhaus, ASC

Executive Producers: Justin Bursch, Kevin Kane, Jonathan Deckter, Daniel Rappaport, Wang Zhongjun, Wang Zhonglei, Felice Bee, Donald Tang, Robert Simonds, Adam Fogelson

Produced By: McG, Mary Viola, Alissa Phillips, Dominic Rustam, Nicolas Chartier, Amy Schumer

Written and Directed By: Abby Kohn & Marc Silverstein

TECHNICAL INFORMATION BLU-RAY™:

Street Date: July 17, 2018

Copyright: 2018 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Selection Number: 64193758

Layers: BD 50

Aspect Ratio: 16:9 2.40:1 Widescreen

Rating: PG-13 for sexual content, some partial nudity, and language.

Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, Latin American Spanish

Sound: English DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1, Latin American Spanish DTS Digital Surround 5.1

Run Time: 1 hour, 50 minutes

TECHNICAL INFORMATION DVD:

Street Date: July 17, 2018

Copyright: 2018 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Selection Number: 64193757

Layers: DVD 9

Aspect Ratio: 16:9 2.40:1 Anamorphic Widescreen

Rating: PG-13 for sexual content, some partial nudity, and language.

Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, Latin American Spanish

Sound: English Dolby Digital 5.1, Latin American Spanish Dolby Digital 5.1

Run Time: 1 hour and 50 minutes

