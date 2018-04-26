From Universal Pictures Home Entertainment: Jurassic Park 25th Anniversary Collection

Dinosaurs once again roam the Earth in an amazing theme park on a remote island in the Jurassic Park franchise from Academy Award-winning® director Steven Spielberg (Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park), Joe Johnston (Jurassic Park III) and Colin Trevorrow (Jurassic World). Showcasing an all-star cast including Sam Neill (Jurassic Park, "Peaky Blinders"), Laura Dern (Jurassic Park, "Big Little Lies"), Jeff Goldblum (Jurassic Park, The Grand Budapest Hotel), Chris Pratt (Jurassic World, Guardians of the Galaxy franchise), Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World, Pete's Dragon) and many more, the action-packed adventures find man up against prehistoric predators in the ultimate battle for survival. Featuring visually stunning imagery and groundbreaking filmmaking, these epic films are sheer movie-making magic which were 65 million years in the making. Welcome to Jurassic Park.

BONUS FEATURES INCLUDE:



Return to Jurassic Park: 6-Part Documentary – This six-part documentary features interviews with the many of the cast members from all three films, the filmmakers and Steven Spielberg .

Welcome to Jurassic World – An in-depth take on the creation, look and feel of Jurassic World. Director Colin Trevorrow and Steven Spielberg discuss how the idea of the film came together and how the casting was decided with actors' commentary on their roles and filming locations.

Dinosaurs Roam Once Again – Behind the scenes look at the making of Jurassic World's visual effects, how the dinosaurs came to life, and actors filmed scenes.

Jurassic World: All-Access Pass – Chris Pratt and Director Colin Trevorrow discuss key moments in the film, supported by behind-the-scenes footage and VFX breakdowns.

and Director discuss key moments in the film, supported by behind-the-scenes footage and VFX breakdowns. Deleted Scenes

And Over Forty Additional Bonus Featurettes from All Four Films!

Jurassic Park 25th Anniversary Collection will be available on 4K Ultra HD in a combo pack which includes 4K Ultra HD Blu-rayTM, Blu-rayTM and Digital. The 4K Ultra HD disc will include the same bonus features as the Blu-rayTM version, all in stunning 4K resolution.

4K Ultra HD is the ultimate movie watching experience. 4K Ultra HD features the combination of 4K resolution for four times sharper picture than HD, the color brilliance of High Dynamic Range (HDR) with immersive audio delivering a multidimensional sound experience.

Blu-ray TM unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring 6X the picture resolution of DVD, exclusive extras and theater-quality surround sound.

Digital lets fans watch movies anywhere on their favorite devices. Users can instantly stream or download.

MOVIES ANYWHERE is the digital app that simplifies and enhances the digital movie collection and viewing experience by allowing consumers to access their favorite digital movies in one place when purchased or redeemed through participating digital retailers. Consumers can also redeem digital copy codes found in eligible Blu-rayTM and DVD disc packages from participating studios and stream or download them through Movies Anywhere. MOVIES ANYWHERE is only available in the United States.

FILMMAKERS:

Jurassic Park

Directed By : Steven Spielberg

Produced By : Kathleen Kennedy and Gerald R. Molen

Screenplay By : Michael Crichton and David Koepp

Based on the Novel By: Michael Crichton

Director of Photography : Dean Cundey

Production Designer : Rick Carter

Film Edited By : Michael Kahn, ACE

Music By: John Williams

Live Action Dinosaurs: Stan Winston

Full Motion Dinosaurs By: Dennis Muren, ASC

Special Dinosaur Effects : Michael Lantieri

Dinosaur Supervisor: Phil Tippett

Special Visual Effects: Industrial Light & Magic

Cast : Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Richard Attenborough, Bob Peck, Martin Ferrero, B.D. Wong, Samuel L. Jackson, Wayne Knight, Joseph Mazzello, Ariana Richards

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Directed By : Steven Spielberg

Produced By: Gerald R. Molen and Colin Wilson

Screenplay By : David Koepp

Based on the Novel "The Lost World" By: Michael Crichton

Executive Producer : Kathleen Kennedy

Director of Photography : Janusz Kaminski, ASC

Production Designer : Rick Carter

Film Editor : Michael Kahn, ACE

Music By: John Williams

Live Action Dinosaurs: Stan Winston

Full Motion Dinosaurs By: Dennis Muren, ASC

Special Dinosaur Effects : Michael Lantieri

Special Visual Effects: Industrial Light & Magic

Cast : Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore, Pete Postlethwaite, Arliss Howard

Jurassic Park III

Directed By : Joe Johnston

Produced By: Kathleen Kennedy, Larry Franco

Written By: Peter Buchman and Alexander Payne & Jim Taylor

Based on Characters Created By: Michael Crichton

Executive Producer : Steven Spielberg

Director of Photography : Shelly Johnson, ASC

Production Designer : Ed Verreaux

Editor : Robert Dalva

New Music By: Don Davis

Original Themes By: John Williams

Live Action Dinosaurs: Stan Winston Studio

Animation and Special Visual Effects By: Industrial Light & Magic

Cast : Sam Neill, William H. Macy, Tea Leoni, Alessandro Nivola, Trevor Morgan, Michael Jeter

Jurassic World

Cast: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Vincent D'Onofrio, Ty Simpkins, Nick Robinson, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, BD Wong, Judy Greer, Irrfan Khan

Directed By: Colin Trevorrow

Written By: Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Derek Connolly, Colin Trevorrow

Based on Characters By: Michael Crichton

Produced By: Frank Marshall, Patrick Crowley

Executive Produced By: Steven Spielberg, Thomas Tull

Director of Photography: John Schwartzman, ASC

Production Designer: Edward Verreaux

Edited By: Kevin Stitt

Costume Designers: Daniel Orlandi

Music By: Michael Giacchino

TECHNICAL INFORMATION – JURASSIC PARK 25th ANNIVERSARY 4K ULTRA HD:

Street Date: May 22, 2018

Copyright: 2018 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. All Rights Reserved.

Selection Numbers: 61196370 (US) / 61196410 (CDN)

Rating: Rated PG-13 for intense science fiction terror

Layers: BD-66

Aspect Ratio: 16:9 1.85:1 Widescreen

Sound: DTS:X Master Audio, Spanish (Latin American), French (Canadian), Portuguese (Brazilian) and Japanese DTS Digital Surround 5.1

Language/Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish (Latin American), French (Canadian), Portuguese (Brazilian), Mandarin (complex) and Japanese Subtitles

Running Time:

Jurassic Park – 2 hours, 7 minutes

The Lost World: Jurassic Park – 2 hours, 9 minutes

Jurassic Park III – 1 hour, 33 minutes

Jurassic World – 2 Hours, 6 Minutes

TECHNICAL INFORMATION – JURASSIC PARK 25th ANNIVERSARY BLU-RAY™:

Street Date: May 22, 2018

Copyright: 2018 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. All Rights Reserved.

Selection Numbers: 61190462 (US) / 61191153 (CDN)

Rating: Rated PG-13 for intense science fiction terror

Layers: BD-50

Aspect Ratio: 16:9 1.85:1 Widescreen

Sound: DTS: X Master Audio, Spanish/French/ Portuguese/ Japanese DTS Digital Surround 5.1

Bonus Feature Disc Sound: English Dolby Digital 2.0

Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, French-Canadian and Spanish

Bonus Feature Disc Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish (Latin American), French (Canadian), and Portuguese (Brazilian) subtitles

Running Time:

Jurassic Park – 2 hours, 7 minutes

The Lost World: Jurassic Park – 2 hours, 9 minutes

Jurassic Park III – 1 hour, 33 minutes

Jurassic World – 2 Hours, 6 Minutes

