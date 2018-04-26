From Universal Pictures Home Entertainment: Jurassic Park 25th Anniversary Collection

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the most groundbreaking franchises of all time celebrates its 25th anniversary with a brand new commemorative set when Jurassic Park 25th Anniversary Collection arrives on May 22, 2018 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Based on the best-selling book by Michael Crichton, the epic blockbuster and winner of three Academy Awards®, including Best Visual Effects, Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing, Jurassic Park continues to be one of the highest-grossing franchises of all time, grossing over $3 billion worldwide. Available for the first time ever in 4K Ultra HD featuring newly remastered versions of the films, the collection also includes Blu-ray™ and Digital via the all-new MOVIES ANYWHERE app. This special anniversary collection features premium book-style packaging and is packed with hours of bonus content including deleted scenes, storyboards, revealing interviews and behind-the-scenes featurettes that make this a must own film for everyone's library. Jurassic Park 25th Anniversary Collection retains all the excitement, suspense and wonder that made it an instant worldwide classic that continues to captivate audiences worldwide.
Dinosaurs once again roam the Earth in an amazing theme park on a remote island in the Jurassic Park franchise from Academy Award-winning® director Steven Spielberg (Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park), Joe Johnston (Jurassic Park III) and Colin Trevorrow (Jurassic World). Showcasing an all-star cast including Sam Neill (Jurassic Park, "Peaky Blinders"), Laura Dern (Jurassic Park, "Big Little Lies"), Jeff Goldblum (Jurassic Park, The Grand Budapest Hotel), Chris Pratt (Jurassic World, Guardians of the Galaxy franchise), Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World, Pete's Dragon) and many more, the action-packed adventures find man up against prehistoric predators in the ultimate battle for survival. Featuring visually stunning imagery and groundbreaking filmmaking, these epic films are sheer movie-making magic which were 65 million years in the making. Welcome to Jurassic Park.
BONUS FEATURES INCLUDE:
- Return to Jurassic Park: 6-Part Documentary – This six-part documentary features interviews with the many of the cast members from all three films, the filmmakers and Steven Spielberg.
- Welcome to Jurassic World – An in-depth take on the creation, look and feel of Jurassic World. Director Colin Trevorrow and Steven Spielberg discuss how the idea of the film came together and how the casting was decided with actors' commentary on their roles and filming locations.
- Dinosaurs Roam Once Again – Behind the scenes look at the making of Jurassic World's visual effects, how the dinosaurs came to life, and actors filmed scenes.
- Jurassic World: All-Access Pass – Chris Pratt and Director Colin Trevorrow discuss key moments in the film, supported by behind-the-scenes footage and VFX breakdowns.
- Deleted Scenes
- And Over Forty Additional Bonus Featurettes from All Four Films!
Jurassic Park 25th Anniversary Collection will be available on 4K Ultra HD in a combo pack which includes 4K Ultra HD Blu-rayTM, Blu-rayTM and Digital. The 4K Ultra HD disc will include the same bonus features as the Blu-rayTM version, all in stunning 4K resolution.
- 4K Ultra HD is the ultimate movie watching experience. 4K Ultra HD features the combination of 4K resolution for four times sharper picture than HD, the color brilliance of High Dynamic Range (HDR) with immersive audio delivering a multidimensional sound experience.
- Blu-rayTM unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring 6X the picture resolution of DVD, exclusive extras and theater-quality surround sound.
- Digital lets fans watch movies anywhere on their favorite devices. Users can instantly stream or download.
- MOVIES ANYWHERE is the digital app that simplifies and enhances the digital movie collection and viewing experience by allowing consumers to access their favorite digital movies in one place when purchased or redeemed through participating digital retailers. Consumers can also redeem digital copy codes found in eligible Blu-rayTM and DVD disc packages from participating studios and stream or download them through Movies Anywhere. MOVIES ANYWHERE is only available in the United States. For more information, visit https://moviesanywhere.com.
FILMMAKERS:
Jurassic Park
Directed By: Steven Spielberg
Produced By: Kathleen Kennedy and Gerald R. Molen
Screenplay By: Michael Crichton and David Koepp
Based on the Novel By: Michael Crichton
Director of Photography: Dean Cundey
Production Designer: Rick Carter
Film Edited By: Michael Kahn, ACE
Music By: John Williams
Live Action Dinosaurs: Stan Winston
Full Motion Dinosaurs By: Dennis Muren, ASC
Special Dinosaur Effects: Michael Lantieri
Dinosaur Supervisor: Phil Tippett
Special Visual Effects: Industrial Light & Magic
Cast: Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Richard Attenborough, Bob Peck, Martin Ferrero, B.D. Wong, Samuel L. Jackson, Wayne Knight, Joseph Mazzello, Ariana Richards
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Directed By: Steven Spielberg
Produced By: Gerald R. Molen and Colin Wilson
Screenplay By: David Koepp
Based on the Novel "The Lost World" By: Michael Crichton
Executive Producer: Kathleen Kennedy
Director of Photography: Janusz Kaminski, ASC
Production Designer: Rick Carter
Film Editor: Michael Kahn, ACE
Music By: John Williams
Live Action Dinosaurs: Stan Winston
Full Motion Dinosaurs By: Dennis Muren, ASC
Special Dinosaur Effects: Michael Lantieri
Special Visual Effects: Industrial Light & Magic
Cast: Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore, Pete Postlethwaite, Arliss Howard
Jurassic Park III
Directed By: Joe Johnston
Produced By: Kathleen Kennedy, Larry Franco
Written By: Peter Buchman and Alexander Payne & Jim Taylor
Based on Characters Created By: Michael Crichton
Executive Producer: Steven Spielberg
Director of Photography: Shelly Johnson, ASC
Production Designer: Ed Verreaux
Editor: Robert Dalva
New Music By: Don Davis
Original Themes By: John Williams
Live Action Dinosaurs: Stan Winston Studio
Animation and Special Visual Effects By: Industrial Light & Magic
Cast: Sam Neill, William H. Macy, Tea Leoni, Alessandro Nivola, Trevor Morgan, Michael Jeter
Jurassic World
Cast: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Vincent D'Onofrio, Ty Simpkins, Nick Robinson, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, BD Wong, Judy Greer, Irrfan Khan
Directed By: Colin Trevorrow
Written By: Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Derek Connolly, Colin Trevorrow
Based on Characters By: Michael Crichton
Produced By: Frank Marshall, Patrick Crowley
Executive Produced By: Steven Spielberg, Thomas Tull
Director of Photography: John Schwartzman, ASC
Production Designer: Edward Verreaux
Edited By: Kevin Stitt
Costume Designers: Daniel Orlandi
Music By: Michael Giacchino
TECHNICAL INFORMATION – JURASSIC PARK 25th ANNIVERSARY 4K ULTRA HD:
Street Date: May 22, 2018
Copyright: 2018 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. All Rights Reserved.
Selection Numbers: 61196370 (US) / 61196410 (CDN)
Rating: Rated PG-13 for intense science fiction terror
Layers: BD-66
Aspect Ratio: 16:9 1.85:1 Widescreen
Sound: DTS:X Master Audio, Spanish (Latin American), French (Canadian), Portuguese (Brazilian) and Japanese DTS Digital Surround 5.1
Language/Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish (Latin American), French (Canadian), Portuguese (Brazilian), Mandarin (complex) and Japanese Subtitles
Running Time:
Jurassic Park – 2 hours, 7 minutes
The Lost World: Jurassic Park – 2 hours, 9 minutes
Jurassic Park III – 1 hour, 33 minutes
Jurassic World – 2 Hours, 6 Minutes
TECHNICAL INFORMATION – JURASSIC PARK 25th ANNIVERSARY BLU-RAY™:
Street Date: May 22, 2018
Copyright: 2018 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. All Rights Reserved.
Selection Numbers: 61190462 (US) / 61191153 (CDN)
Rating: Rated PG-13 for intense science fiction terror
Layers: BD-50
Aspect Ratio: 16:9 1.85:1 Widescreen
Sound: DTS: X Master Audio, Spanish/French/ Portuguese/ Japanese DTS Digital Surround 5.1
Bonus Feature Disc Sound: English Dolby Digital 2.0
Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, French-Canadian and Spanish
Bonus Feature Disc Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish (Latin American), French (Canadian), and Portuguese (Brazilian) subtitles
Running Time:
Jurassic Park – 2 hours, 7 minutes
The Lost World: Jurassic Park – 2 hours, 9 minutes
Jurassic Park III – 1 hour, 33 minutes
Jurassic World – 2 Hours, 6 Minutes
For artwork, please log onto our website at uphepublicity.com.
Website: https://www.uphe.com/movies/jurassic-park-25th-anniversary-collection
About Universal Pictures Home Entertainment
Universal Pictures Home Entertainment (UPHE – www.uphe.com) is a unit of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG). UFEG produces, acquires, markets and distributes filmed entertainment worldwide in various media formats for theatrical, home entertainment, television and other distribution platforms, as well as consumer products, interactive gaming and live entertainment. The global division includes Universal Pictures, Focus Features, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, Universal Brand Development, Fandango, DreamWorks Animation Film and Television and Awesomeness. UFEG is part of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks and a suite of leading Internet-based businesses. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.
CONTACT
Kylie Burnett
Global Publicity
Universal Pictures Home Entertainment
Kylie.Burnett@nbcuni.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/from-universal-pictures-home-entertainment-jurassic-park-25th-anniversary-collection-300637215.html
SOURCE Universal Pictures Home Entertainment
Share this article