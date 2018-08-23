From Universal Pictures Home Entertainment: Leave No Trace

Directed by Academy Award® nominee Debra Granik (Winter's Bone) from a script adapted by Granik and Academy-Award® nominated writer Anne Rosellini (Winter's Bone), LEAVE NO TRACE takes audiences into the lives of war veteran Will (Ben Foster; Hell or High Water) and his teenage daughter Tom (Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie; The Hobbit) who have lived off the grid for years in the forests of Portland, Oregon. When their idyllic life is shattered, both are put into social services. After clashing with their new surroundings, Will and Tom set off on a harrowing journey back to their wild homeland.

The film will be available on Blu-rayTM, DVD, and Digital.

Movies Anywhere is the digital app that simplifies and enhances the digital movie collection and viewing experience by allowing consumers to access their favorite digital movies in one place when purchased or redeemed through participating digital retailers.

FILMMAKERS:



Cast: Ben Foster, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Jeff Kober and Dale Dickey



Casting By: Kerry Barden and Paul Schnee



Music Supervisor: Susan Jacobs



Original Music By : Dickon Hinchliffe



Co-Producer: Chris Stinson



Costume Designer: Erin Orr



Editor: Jane Rizzo



Production Designer: Chad Keith



Director of Photography: Michael McDonough



Executive Producers: Aaron L. Gilbert, Jason Cloth, Andy Pollack, Michael Bloom, Adam Pincus



Screenplay By: Debra Granik & Anne Rosellini



Based on the Novel "My Abandonment" By: Peter Rock



Produced By: Anne Harrison, Linda Reisman, Anne Rosellini



Directed By: Debra Granik

TECHNICAL INFORMATION BLU-RAY™:



Street Date: October 2, 2018



Copyright: 2018 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment



Selection Number: 57199626



Layers: BD 50



Aspect Ratio: 16:9 1.85:1 Widescreen



Rating: Rated PG for thematic material throughout.



Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish



Sound: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and Dolby Digital 2.0



Run Time: 1 hour, 49 minutes

TECHNICAL INFORMATION DVD:



Street Date: October 2, 2018



Copyright: 2018 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment



Selection Number : 57197872



Layers: DVD 9



Aspect Ratio: 16:9 1.85:1 Anamorphic Widescreen



Rating: Rated PG for thematic material throughout.



Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish



Sound: English Dolby Digital 5.1 and Dolby Digital 2.0



Run Time: 1 hour, 49 minutes

About Bleecker Street



Bleecker Street (bleeckerstreetmedia.com) is an independently financed U.S. film distribution company founded in 2014 by Andrew Karpen. The company's recent releases include Sebastian Lelio's Disobedience and currently in release, Debra Granik's Leave No Trace, and McQueen, by Ian Bonhote and Peter Ettedgui. They have also released the Academy Award nominated Captain Fantastic; Gavin Hood's hit thriller, Eye in the Sky; the Academy Award nominated Trumbo; the Blythe Danner starrer I'll See You in My Dreams; the Golden Globe nominated Danny Collins with Al Pacino; and James Gray's The Lost City Of Z. Upcoming films include Wash Westmoreland's Colette, with Keira Knightley, and Elizabeth Chomko's debut film, What They Had, starring Hilary Swank.

About Universal Pictures Home Entertainment



Universal Pictures Home Entertainment (UPHE – www.uphe.com) is a unit of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG). UFEG produces, acquires, markets and distributes filmed entertainment worldwide in various media formats for theatrical, home entertainment, television and other distribution platforms, as well as consumer products, interactive gaming and live entertainment. The global division includes Universal Pictures, Focus Features, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, Universal Brand Development, Fandango, DreamWorks Animation Film and Television and Awesomeness. UFEG is part of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks and a suite of leading Internet-based businesses. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

