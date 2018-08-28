From Universal Pictures Home Entertainment: Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

MAMMA MIA! Here We Go Again, a Littlestar/Playtone production, is produced by Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman, producers of the original film. Craymer is also the creator and producer of the worldwide smash hit stage musical. Ol Parker, writer of The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, writes and directs the sequel from a story by Catherine Johnson, Richard Curtis and Ol Parker. Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus return to provide music and lyrics and serve as executive producers. The original cast members multi-award winner Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins, Into The Woods), Pierce Brosnan (The World is Not Enough), Oscar® winner Colin Firth (The King's Speech), Stellan Skarsgård (Good Will Hunting), Julie Walters (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows), Dominic Cooper (Avengers: Infinity Wars), Amanda Seyfried (Les Miserables) and Christine Baranski (The Good Wife) return alongside new additions Lily James (Cinderella, Baby Driver), Oscar® winner Cher (Moonstruck, Burlesque) and Andy Garcia (Ocean's Eleven, The Godfather: Part III).

Both a prequel and a sequel, the film tells two stories: present day as Sophie Sheridan (Seyfried) prepares for the grand reopening of her mother Donna's (Streep) hotel and 1979 when young Donna (James) first arrives on the island. Sophie learns about her mother's exciting, fun-filled adventures with the young Dynamos, Tanya (Jessica Keenan-Wynn) and Rosie (Alexa Davies), and how young Donna first met her three possible dads Harry (Hugh Skinner), Bill (Josh Dylan) and Sam (Jeremy Irvine) all those years ago. Deemed as "a relentlessly sunny musical romp" by Leah Greenblatt, Entertainment Weekly, MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN is filled with summer fun, joy and romance that allows audiences to tap into their inner dancing queens in their own living rooms! Get ready to sing and dance all over again with the entire cast and go behind the scenes with MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-rayTM and DVD – with over an hour of bonus features including one- of-a-kind lyric videos and a never-before-seen performance of "I Wonder."

BONUS FEATURES EXCLUSIVE TO 4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAYTM & DIGITAL:

Deleted/Extended Songs and Scenes with Commentary by Director/Screenplay Writer Ol Parker

Extended Song Performance - The Name Of The Game



Extended Song Performance - Knowing Me, Knowing You

Enhanced Sing-Alongs

One Of Us



S.O.S.



Why Did It Have To Be Me?



I Have A Dream



Kisses Of Fire



Knowing Me, Knowing You



Angel Eyes



My Love , My Life

, Cast Meets Cast

Tanya Meets Tanya - Jessica Keenan Wynn interviews Christine Baranski about playing the sassiest Dynamo – Tanya.

- interviews about playing the sassiest Dynamo – Tanya.

Rosie Meets Rosie - Alexa Davies interviews Julie Walters as the two actresses share their experiences playing Rosie.

- interviews as the two actresses share their experiences playing Rosie. Cast Chats

Dynamo Chit-Chat - A conversation between the three Young Dynamos reflecting on their favorite song, costumes, scenes to shoot, and funniest moments.

- A conversation between the three Young Dynamos reflecting on their favorite song, costumes, scenes to shoot, and funniest moments.

Dad Chat - The young dads come together to share some of their favorite memories from set.

- The young dads come together to share some of their favorite memories from set. High Jinks

Sophie's Story - Of all the characters, Amanda Seyfried's Sophie has developed the most since the first movie. Here we will chart how Sophie has gone from a vulnerable young girl to a confident young woman following life-changing events.

- Of all the characters, Sophie has developed the most since the first movie. Here we will chart how Sophie has gone from a vulnerable young girl to a confident young woman following life-changing events. Choreographing MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN - Choreographer Anthony Van Laast and his team will reveal some of the secrets behind the highly original dance routines.

- Choreographer Anthony Van Laast and his team will reveal some of the secrets behind the highly original dance routines. Dancing Queen: Anatomy of a Scene - The most famous piano roll in musical history opens one of ABBA'S biggest hits, "Dancing Queen." The number is the biggest and most complex sequence. Ol Parker will discuss where and how he wanted to use the song in the story.

- The most famous piano roll in musical history opens one of ABBA'S biggest hits, "Dancing Queen." The number is the biggest and most complex sequence. will discuss where and how he wanted to use the song in the story. Performing for Legends - Here the Young Dynamos will discuss the daunting prospect of stepping into the recording booth at Air Studios to sing ABBA to ABBA.

- Here the Young Dynamos will discuss the daunting prospect of stepping into the recording booth at Air Studios to sing ABBA to ABBA. Class of '79 - The story of the Young Dads and Dynamos is told against the backdrop of Oxford, Paris and the Greek Islands of 1979, when hairstyles were wackier and the fashions were bolder. This featurette will focus on the Young Dads and Dynamos and their experience bringing these characters to life.

BONUS FEATURES ON 4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAYTM, DVD & DIGITAL:

Deleted Songs and Scenes with Commentary by Director/Screenplay Writer Ol Parker

Deleted Song Performance - I Wonder



Deleted Scene - Tahini

Enhanced Sing-Alongs

Thank You For The Music



When I Kissed The Teacher



Waterloo



Andante, Andante



The Name Of The Game



Mamma Mia



Dancing Queen



I've Been Waiting For You



Fernando



Super Trouper

The Story - Producer Judy Craymer reveals how the MAMMA MIA! legacy began, evolved into the first feature film and how she teamed with executive producer/co-story writer Richard Curtis and director/screenplay writer Ol Parker to develop the perfect sequel.

- Producer Judy Craymer reveals how the legacy began, evolved into the first feature film and how she teamed with executive producer/co-story writer and director/screenplay writer to develop the perfect sequel. MAMMA MIA! Reunited - Focusing on the legacy performers and their excitement at reuniting a decade later, the filmmakers discuss the paths they've paved for the characters since we last saw them.

- Focusing on the legacy performers and their excitement at reuniting a decade later, the filmmakers discuss the paths they've paved for the characters since we last saw them. Playing Donna - This piece centers on Meryl Streep's cameo performance and Lily James' preparation for filling this iconic role.

- This piece centers on Meryl Streep's cameo performance and preparation for filling this iconic role. Meeting Cher - The Queen of pop reveals her excitement at joining the MAMMA MIA! family as Ruby Sheridan – Sophie's glamorous grandmother. Fellow cast members will share their delight at meeting and watching a legend on set.

- The Queen of pop reveals her excitement at joining the family as – Sophie's glamorous grandmother. Fellow cast members will share their delight at meeting and watching a legend on set. Costumes and The Dynamos - The Young Dynamos have some pretty cool costumes in MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN , and of course so does Cher. And who could forget those trademark dungarees? We will join costume designer Michelle Clapton as she highlights some of her favorite outfits from the movie.

- The Young Dynamos have some pretty cool costumes in , and of course so does Cher. And who could forget those trademark dungarees? We will join costume designer as she highlights some of her favorite outfits from the movie. Curtain Call - Who can forget the finale to MAMMA MIA! when the cast danced onto cinema screens in full spandex for one final number? Ol Parker has chosen "Super Trouper" to close his movie and it features all 16 key cast members.

- Who can forget the finale to when the cast danced onto cinema screens in full spandex for one final number? has chosen "Super Trouper" to close his movie and it features all 16 key cast members. NBC's TODAY Show Interview with Cher & Judy Craymer

Feature Commentary with Director/Screenplay Writer Ol Parker

Feature Commentary with Producer Judy Craymer

The film will be available on 4K Ultra HD in a combo pack which includes 4K Ultra HD Blu-rayTM, Blu-rayTM and Digital. The 4K Ultra HD disc will include the same bonus features as the Blu-rayTM version, all in stunning 4K resolution.

4K Ultra HD is the ultimate movie watching experience. 4K Ultra HD features the combination of 4K resolution for four times sharper picture than HD, the color brilliance of High Dynamic Range (HDR) with immersive audio delivering a multidimensional sound experience.

is the ultimate movie watching experience. Ultra HD features the combination of resolution for four times sharper picture than HD, the color brilliance of High Dynamic Range (HDR) with immersive audio delivering a multidimensional sound experience. Blu-ray TM unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring 6X the picture resolution of DVD, exclusive extras and theater-quality surround sound.

unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring 6X the picture resolution of DVD, exclusive extras and theater-quality surround sound. Digital lets fans watch movies anywhere on their favorite devices. Users can instantly stream or download.

lets fans watch movies anywhere on their favorite devices. Users can instantly stream or download. MOVIES ANYWHERE is the digital app that simplifies and enhances the digital movie collection and viewing experience by allowing consumers to access their favorite digital movies in one place when purchased or redeemed through participating digital retailers. Consumers can also redeem digital copy codes found in eligible Blu-rayTM and DVD disc packages from participating studios and stream or download them through Movies Anywhere. MOVIES ANYWHERE is only available in the United States . For more information, visit https://moviesanywhere.com.

FILMMAKERS:



Cast: Christine Baranski, Pierce Brosnan, Dominic Cooper, Colin Firth, Andy Garcia, Lily James, Amanda Seyfried, Stellan Skarsgård, Julie Walters, with Cher and Meryl Streep



Written and Directed By : Ol Parker



Story By: Richard Curtis and Ol Parker and Catherine Johnson



Produced By: Judy Craymer p.g.a. , Gary Goetzman p.g.a.



Music and Lyrics By : Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus



Based on the Original Musical 'MAMMA MIA!' By : Catherine Johnson



Originally Conceived By : Judy Craymer



Based on the Songs Of : ABBA



Executive Producers: Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks, Richard Curtis, Phyllida Lloyd, Nicky Kentish Barnes



Director of Photography: Robert Yeoman ASC



Production Designers: Alan MacDonald, John Frankish



Editor: Peter Lambert



Costume Designer: Michele Clapton



Choreographer: Anthony Van Laast



Musical Director : Martin Koch



Score by: Anne Dudley



Music Supervisor: Becky Bentham

TECHNICAL INFORMATION 4K ULTRA HD:



Street Date: October 23, 2018



Copyright: 2018 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment



Selection Number: 61193675 (US) / 61194057 (CDN)



Layers: BD-100



Aspect Ratio: Widescreen 16:9 2.40:1



Rating: PG-13 for some suggestive material



Video: 2160p UHD Dolby Vision/HDR 10



Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, French Canadian, and Latin American Spanish Subtitles



Sound: English Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital 2.0, Latin American Spanish Dolby Digital Plus 7.1, French Canadian Dolby Digital 7.1



Run Time: 1 hour 54 minutes

TECHNICAL INFORMATION BLU-RAY™:



Street Date: October 23, 2018



Copyright: 2018 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment



Selection Number: 61193669 (US) / 61194055 (CDN)



Layers: BD-50



Aspect Ratio: Widescreen 16:9 2.40:1



Rating: PG-13 for some suggestive material



Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, French Canadian, and Latin American Spanish Subtitles



Sound: English Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital 2.0, Latin American Spanish Dolby Digital Plus 7.1, French Canadian Dolby Digital 7.1



Run Time: 1 hour 54 minutes

TECHNICAL INFORMATION DVD:



Street Date: October 23, 2018



Copyright: 2018 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment



Selection Number: 61193668 (US) / 61194054 (CDN)



Layers: DVD 9



Aspect Ratio: Anamorphic Widescreen 16:9 2.40:1



Rating: PG-13 for some suggestive material



Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, French Canadian, and Latin American Spanish Subtitles



Sound: English Dolby Digital 5.1 and Dolby Digital 2.0, Latin American Spanish Dolby Digital 5.1, French Canadian Dolby Digital 5.1



Run Time: 1 hour 54 minutes

DOLBY VISION:



MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN 4K Ultra HD is available in Dolby Vision™. Leveraging the HDR innovation that powers Dolby's most advanced cinemas around the world, Dolby Vision transforms the TV experience in the home by delivering greater brightness and contrast, as well as a fuller palette of rich colors.

DOLBY ATMOS® SOUNDTRACK



MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN 4K Ultra HD and Blu-rayTM will feature a Dolby Atmos® soundtrack remixed specifically for the home theater environment to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead. To experience Dolby Atmos at home, a Dolby Atmos enabled AV receiver and additional speakers are required, or a Dolby Atmos enabled sound bar. Dolby Atmos soundtracks are also fully backward compatible with traditional audio configurations and legacy home entertainment equipment.

