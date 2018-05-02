From Universal Pictures Home Entertainment: Midnight Sun

Katie Price (Bella Thorne) has been sheltered since childhood with a rare disease that makes even the smallest amount of sunlight deadly. During the day she is housebound, but after nightfall, Katie can venture out to the local train station and play her guitar for travelers. One night, her dreams come true when she's noticed by Charlie (Patrick Schwarzenegger), whom she has secretly admired for years, and decides to hide her condition from him as the two embark on a uniquely powerful romance over one nearly perfect summer.

BONUS FEATURE ON BLU-RAY™, DVD & DIGITAL:

Midnight Sun: An Inside Look – Director Scott Speer and actors Bella Thorne , Patrick Schwarzenegger and Rob Riggle talk about the moving story behind the film and its inspiring characters

The film will be available on Blu-ray™ in a combo pack which includes Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital.

Blu-ray™ unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring 6X the picture resolution of DVD, exclusive extras and theater-quality surround sound.

unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring 6X the picture resolution of DVD, exclusive extras and theater-quality surround sound. Digital lets fans watch movies anywhere on their favorite devices. Users can instantly stream or download.

lets fans watch movies anywhere on their favorite devices. Users can instantly stream or download. Movies Anywhere is the digital app that simplifies and enhances the digital movie collection and viewing experience by allowing consumers to access their favorite digital movies in one place when purchased or redeemed through participating digital retailers. Consumers can also redeem digital copy codes found in eligible Blu-ray™ and DVD disc packages from participating studios and stream or download them through Movies Anywhere. MOVIES ANYWHERE is only available in the United States . For more information, visit https://moviesanywhere.com.

FILMMAKERS:

Cast: Bella Thorne, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Quinn Shephard, Ken Tremblett, Suleka Mathew and Rob Riggle

Directed By: Scott Speer

Screenplay By: Eric Kirsten

Produced By: John Rickard, Zack Schiller, Jen Gatien

Executive Producers: James McGough, Scott Speer, Alan Ou, Hiroki Shirota

Executive Producer: David Boies

Co-Producers : Katie Silberman, Devin Andre, Tracey Jeffrey, Katherine S. Chang

Director of Photography: Karsten "Crash" Gopinath

Editors: Tia Nolan, ACE , Michelle Harrison

Production Designer: Eric Fraser

Costume Designer: Jori Woodman

Music Consultant: Season Kent

Music Supervisor: Zach Sinick

Original Score By: Nathaniel Walcott

Casting By: Rich Delia, CSA

TECHNICAL INFORMATION BLU-RAY™:

Street Date: June 19, 2018

Copyright: 2018 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Selection Number: 55187439

Layers: BD-50

Aspect Ratio: Widescreen 16:9 2.40:1

Rating: PG-13 for some teen partying and sensuality.

Languages/Subtitles: English SDH and Spanish Subtitles

Sound: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and Dolby Digital 2.0

Run Time: 1 hour 32 minutes

TECHNICAL INFORMATION DVD:

Street Date: June 19, 2018

Copyright: 2018 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Selection Number: 55187443

Layers: DVD 9

Aspect Ratio: Anamorphic Widescreen 16:9 2.40:1

Rating: PG-13 for some teen partying and sensuality.

Languages/Subtitles: English SDH and Spanish Subtitles

Sound: English Dolby Digital 5.1 and Dolby Digital 2.0

Run Time: 1 hour 32 minutes

