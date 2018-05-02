From Universal Pictures Home Entertainment: Midnight Sun

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite an extraordinary condition that prevents her from going in sunlight, 17-year-old Katie Price falls in love against all odds in Global Road Entertainment's incredibly moving and romantic drama Midnight Sun, available on Digital and the all-new digital movie app Movies Anywhere on June 5, 2018 and on Blu-ray™ Combo Pack, DVD and On Demand on June 19, 2018 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Life-affirming and inspirational, the must-own film of the summer Midnight Sun on Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital stars Bella Thorne (The Duff) and Patrick Schwarzenegger ("The Long Road Home"), along with Rob Riggle (12 Strong), and features a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film.
Katie Price (Bella Thorne) has been sheltered since childhood with a rare disease that makes even the smallest amount of sunlight deadly. During the day she is housebound, but after nightfall, Katie can venture out to the local train station and play her guitar for travelers. One night, her dreams come true when she's noticed by Charlie (Patrick Schwarzenegger), whom she has secretly admired for years, and decides to hide her condition from him as the two embark on a uniquely powerful romance over one nearly perfect summer.
BONUS FEATURE ON BLU-RAY™, DVD & DIGITAL:
- Midnight Sun: An Inside Look – Director Scott Speer and actors Bella Thorne, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Rob Riggle talk about the moving story behind the film and its inspiring characters
The film will be available on Blu-ray™ in a combo pack which includes Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital.
- Blu-ray™ unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring 6X the picture resolution of DVD, exclusive extras and theater-quality surround sound.
- Digital lets fans watch movies anywhere on their favorite devices. Users can instantly stream or download.
- Movies Anywhere is the digital app that simplifies and enhances the digital movie collection and viewing experience by allowing consumers to access their favorite digital movies in one place when purchased or redeemed through participating digital retailers. Consumers can also redeem digital copy codes found in eligible Blu-ray™ and DVD disc packages from participating studios and stream or download them through Movies Anywhere. MOVIES ANYWHERE is only available in the United States. For more information, visit https://moviesanywhere.com.
FILMMAKERS:
Cast: Bella Thorne, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Quinn Shephard, Ken Tremblett, Suleka Mathew and Rob Riggle
Directed By: Scott Speer
Screenplay By: Eric Kirsten
Produced By: John Rickard, Zack Schiller, Jen Gatien
Executive Producers: James McGough, Scott Speer, Alan Ou, Hiroki Shirota
Executive Producer: David Boies
Co-Producers: Katie Silberman, Devin Andre, Tracey Jeffrey, Katherine S. Chang
Director of Photography: Karsten "Crash" Gopinath
Editors: Tia Nolan, ACE, Michelle Harrison
Production Designer: Eric Fraser
Costume Designer: Jori Woodman
Music Consultant: Season Kent
Music Supervisor: Zach Sinick
Original Score By: Nathaniel Walcott
Casting By: Rich Delia, CSA
TECHNICAL INFORMATION BLU-RAY™:
Street Date: June 19, 2018
Copyright: 2018 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment
Selection Number: 55187439
Layers: BD-50
Aspect Ratio: Widescreen 16:9 2.40:1
Rating: PG-13 for some teen partying and sensuality.
Languages/Subtitles: English SDH and Spanish Subtitles
Sound: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and Dolby Digital 2.0
Run Time: 1 hour 32 minutes
TECHNICAL INFORMATION DVD:
Street Date: June 19, 2018
Copyright: 2018 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment
Selection Number: 55187443
Layers: DVD 9
Aspect Ratio: Anamorphic Widescreen 16:9 2.40:1
Rating: PG-13 for some teen partying and sensuality.
Languages/Subtitles: English SDH and Spanish Subtitles
Sound: English Dolby Digital 5.1 and Dolby Digital 2.0
Run Time: 1 hour 32 minutes
