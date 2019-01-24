From Universal Pictures Home Entertainment: Mortal Engines

Mortal Engines on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray ™ offers the ultimate in-home high-def viewing experience of the film's one-of-a-kind special effects. There are more than sixty minutes of behind-the-scenes bonus features including an in-depth look at how filmmakers brought Mortal Engines ' vision of the future to life as well as a director's commentary with Christian Rivers.

Based on the award-winning book series by Philip Reeve, Mortal Engines is the epic adventure directed by Oscar®-winning visual-effects artist Christian Rivers (King Kong). Joining Rivers are The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogies three-time Academy Award®-winning filmmakers Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens, who penned the screenplay. Mortal Engines on 4K Ultra HD emphasizes the awe-inspiring visual effects, which were created by a Weta Digital team led by Ken McGaugh, Kevin Smith, Luke Millar and Dennis Yoo. On board as producers are Zane Weiner (The Hobbit trilogy), Amanda Walker (The Hobbit trilogy) and Deborah Forte (Goosebumps), as well as Walsh and Jackson. Ken Kamins (The Hobbit trilogy) joins Boyens as executive producer. Mortal Engines stars Hera Hilmar (Anna Karenina), Robert Sheehan (Geostorm, Three Summers), Jihae ("Mars"), Hugo Weaving (Lord of the Rings, V for Vendetta), and Stephen Lang (Avatar, Don't Breathe).

BONUS FEATURES ON 4K ULTRA HD:

Welcome to London - In this 5-part, behind-the-scenes look, filmmakers reveal the secrets behind the ambitious undertaking of putting an entire city on wheels.

- In this 5-part, behind-the-scenes look, filmmakers reveal the secrets behind the ambitious undertaking of putting an entire city on wheels. Building the Beast



Levels of London



The Smallest Details



London Museum



Medusa and St. Paul's

Feature Commentary with Director Christian Rivers

BONUS FEATURES on BLU-RAYTM & DIGITAL:

End of the Ancients - Discover the secrets of the Sixty Minute War as you travel through the London Museum. Hosted by the Guild of Historians, hear what brought an end to the Ancients thousands of years before the events of Mortal Engines.

- Discover the secrets of the Sixty Minute War as you travel through the London Museum. Hosted by the Guild of Historians, hear what brought an end to the Ancients thousands of years before the events of Mortal Engines. Character Series - An in-depth look at the characters of Mortal Engines .

- An in-depth look at the characters of . Hester Shaw



Tom Natsworthy



Anna Fang



Thaddeus Valentine



Shrike

Welcome to London - In this 5-part, behind-the-scenes look, filmmakers reveal the secrets behind the ambitious undertaking of putting an entire city on wheels.

- In this 5-part, behind-the-scenes look, filmmakers reveal the secrets behind the ambitious undertaking of putting an entire city on wheels. Building the Beast



Levels of London



The Smallest Details



London Museum



Medusa and St. Paul's

In the Air - Join the Anti-Traction League as they reveal what went in to the creation of Airhaven.

- Join the Anti-Traction League as they reveal what went in to the creation of Airhaven. Film New Zealand - Go behind-the-scenes of the incredible, cinematic country of New Zealand .

- Go behind-the-scenes of the incredible, cinematic country of . Feature Commentary with Director Christian Rivers

BONUS FEATURES ON DVD:

End of the Ancients - Discover the secrets of the Sixty Minute War as you travel through the London Museum. Hosted by the Guild of Historians, hear what brought an end to the Ancients thousands of years before the events of Mortal Engines.

- Discover the secrets of the Sixty Minute War as you travel through the London Museum. Hosted by the Guild of Historians, hear what brought an end to the Ancients thousands of years before the events of Mortal Engines. Welcome to London - In this 5-part, behind-the-scenes look, filmmakers reveal the secrets behind the ambitious undertaking of putting an entire city on wheels.

- In this 5-part, behind-the-scenes look, filmmakers reveal the secrets behind the ambitious undertaking of putting an entire city on wheels. Building the Beast



Levels of London



The Smallest Details



London Museum



Medusa and St. Paul's

In the Air - Join the Anti-Traction League as they reveal what went in to the creation of Airhaven.

- Join the Anti-Traction League as they reveal what went in to the creation of Airhaven. Film New Zealand - Go behind-the-scenes of the incredible, cinematic country of New Zealand .

- Go behind-the-scenes of the incredible, cinematic country of . Feature Commentary with Director Christian Rivers

The film will be available on 4K Ultra HD in a combo pack which includes 4K Ultra HD Blu-rayTM, Blu-rayTM and Digital. The 4K Ultra HD disc will include the same bonus features as the Blu-rayTM version, all in stunning 4K resolution.

4K Ultra HD is the ultimate movie watching experience. 4K Ultra HD features the combination of 4K resolution for four times sharper picture than HD, and the color brilliance of High Dynamic Range (HDR) with immersive audio delivering a multidimensional sound experience.

is the ultimate movie watching experience. Ultra HD features the combination of resolution for four times sharper picture than HD, and the color brilliance of High Dynamic Range (HDR) with immersive audio delivering a multidimensional sound experience. Blu-ray TM unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring 6X the picture resolution of DVD, exclusive extras and theater-quality surround sound.

unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring 6X the picture resolution of DVD, exclusive extras and theater-quality surround sound. Digital lets fans watch movies anywhere on their favorite devices. Users can instantly stream or download.

lets fans watch movies anywhere on their favorite devices. Users can instantly stream or download. MOVIES ANYWHERE is the digital app that simplifies and enhances the digital movie collection and viewing experience by allowing consumers to access their favorite digital movies in one place when purchased or redeemed through participating digital retailers. Consumers can also redeem digital copy codes found in eligible Blu-rayTM and DVD disc packages from participating studios and stream or download them through Movies Anywhere. MOVIES ANYWHERE is only available in the United States . For more information, visit https://moviesanywhere.com.

For artwork, please log onto our website at www.uphepublicity.com

Website: http://uni.pictures/MortalEngines

Trailer: http://uni.pictures/MortalEnginesTrailer

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MortalEnginesMovie

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mortal_engines

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mortalengines

#MortalEngines

FILMMAKERS:

Cast: Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan, Hugo Weaving, Jihae, Ronan Raftery, Leila George, Patrick Malahide and Stephen Lang

Directed By: Christian Rivers

Screenplay By: Fran Walsh & Philippa Boyens & Peter Jackson

Based on the Book By: Philip Reeve

Produced By: Zane Weiner, Amanda Walker, Deborah Forte, Fran Walsh, Peter Jackson

Executive Producers: Philippa Boyens, Ken Kamins

Director of Photography: Simon Raby

Production Designer: Dan Hennah

Editors: Jonno Woodford-Robinson

Costume Designer: Bob Buck

Music By: Tom Holkenborg

TECHNICAL INFORMATION 4K ULTRA HD:

Street Date: March 12, 2019

Selection Number: 61202249 (US) / 61202251 (CDN)

Layers: BD-100

Aspect Ratio: Widescreen 16:9 2.39:1

Rating: PG-13 for sequences of futuristic violence and action

Video: 2160p UHD Dolby Vision/HDR 10

Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish and French Subtitles

Sound: English Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital 2.0, Spanish and French Dolby Digital Plus 7.1

Run Time: 2 hours 8 minutes

DOLBY VISION:

Mortal Engines 4K Ultra HD is available in Dolby Vision™. Leveraging the HDR innovation that powers Dolby's most advanced cinemas around the world, Dolby Vision transforms the TV experience in the home by delivering greater brightness and contrast, as well as a fuller palette of rich colors.

DOLBY ATMOS® SOUNDTRACK

Mortal Engines Blu-ray™ and 4K Ultra HD will feature a Dolby Atmos® soundtrack remixed specifically for the home theater environment to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead. To experience Dolby Atmos at home, a Dolby Atmos enabled AV receiver and additional speakers are required, or a Dolby Atmos enabled sound bar.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION BLU-RAY™:

Street Date: March 12, 2019

Selection Number: 61190577 (US) / 61190584 (CDN)

Layers: BD-50

Aspect Ratio: Widescreen 16:9 2.39:1

Rating: PG-13 for sequences of futuristic violence and action

Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish and French Subtitles

Sound: English Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital 2.0, Spanish and French Dolby Digital Plus 7.1

Run Time: 2 hours 8 minutes

TECHNICAL INFORMATION DVD:

Street Date: March 12, 2019

Selection Number: 61190235 (US) / 61190583 (CDN)

Layers: DVD 9

Aspect Ratio: Anamorphic Widescreen 16:9 2.39:1

Rating: PG-13 for sequences of futuristic violence and action

Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish and French Subtitles

Sound: English Dolby Digital 5.1 and Dolby Digital 2.0, Spanish and French Dolby Digital 5.1

Run Time: 2 hours 8 minutes

About Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment (UPHE – www.uphe.com) is a unit of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG). UFEG produces, acquires, markets and distributes filmed entertainment worldwide in various media formats for theatrical, home entertainment, television and other distribution platforms, as well as consumer products, interactive gaming and live entertainment. The global division includes Universal Pictures, Focus Features, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, Universal Brand Development, Fandango, DreamWorks Animation Film and Television and Awesomeness. UFEG is part of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks and a suite of leading Internet-based businesses. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

CONTACT:

Jennifer Black

Vice President, Global Publicity

(818) 777-0546

Jennifer.Black@nbcuni.com

SOURCE Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Related Links

http://www.uphe.com

