From Universal Pictures Home Entertainment: NIGHTFLYERS: SEASON ONE

Feb 15, 2019, 17:46 ET
UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif., Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Audiences are blown away by SYFY's terrifying series, NIGHTFLYERS, the gripping space horror series based on the sci-fi novella of the same name from George R.R. Martin. The series is centered around the chilling events onboard the Nightflyer, the most advanced ship in the galaxy. Building on an already strong fan base among enthusiasts of the novella as well as attracting new viewers, the series leaves audiences wanting more after every spine-tingling scene. Now fans everywhere can own all ten episodes of the haunting series with NIGHTFLYERS: SEASON ONE available now on Blu-RayTM and DVD from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.
Set in the year 2093, NIGHTFLYERS follows a team of scientists aboard the Nightflyer, the most advanced ship ever built, as they embark on a journey to find other life forms. Their mission takes them to the edge of the solar system, and to the edge of insanity, as they realize true horror isn't waiting for them in outer space—it's already on their ship.
NIGHTFLYERS: SEASON ONE features an ensemble cast including Eoin Macken ("The Night Shift"), Sam Strike ("EastEnders"), Maya Eshet ("Teen Wolf"), Angus Sampson ("Fargo"), Jodie Turner-Smith ("The Last Ship"), Gretchen Mol ("Boardwalk Empire"), David Ajala ("Fast & Furious 6") and Brían F. O'Byrne ("Million Dollar Baby").
TECHNICAL INFORMATION BLU-RAYTM:
Street Date: February 12, 2019
Selection Number: 61200295 (US)
Layers: BD 50
Aspect Ratio: 16:9 2.00:1 Anamorphic Widescreen
Rating: Not Rated
Languages/Subtitles: English SDH
Sound: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1
Run Time: 7 Hours, 30 Minutes
TECHNICAL INFORMATION DVD:
Street Date: February 12, 2019
Selection Number: 61200318 (US)
Layers: DVD 9
Aspect Ratio: 16:9 2.00:1 Anamorphic Widescreen
Rating: Not Rated
Languages/Subtitles: English SDH
Sound: English Dolby Digital 5.1
Run Time: 7 Hours, 30 Minutes
