From Universal Pictures Home Entertainment: Pacific Rim Uprising

In Pacific Rim Uprising, directed by Steven S. DeKnight, John Boyega (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) stars as the rebellious Jake Pentecost, a once-promising Jaeger pilot whose legendary father gave his life to secure humanity's victory against the monstrous Kaiju. Jake has since abandoned his training only to become caught up in a criminal underworld. But when an even more unstoppable threat is unleashed to tear through our cities and bring the world to its knees, he is given one last chance to live up to his father's legacy. Jake is joined by gifted rival pilot, Lambert (The Fate of the Furious' Scott Eastwood), 15-year-old Jaeger hacker, Amara (newcomer Cailee Spaeny), returning veterans Charlie Day ("It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia"), Rinko Kikuchi (Pacific Rim), Burn Gorman (The Dark Knight Rises) and a talented crew of fiercely young cadets. The international cast also includes Tian Jing (Kong: Skull Island) and Adria Arjona ("Emerald City"). Rising up to become the most powerful defense force to ever walk the earth, they set course for a spectacular all-new adventure on a towering scale.

BONUS FEATURES ON 4K ULTRA HD, 3D BLU-RAY™, BLU-RAY™, DVD & DIGITAL:

Deleted Scenes with Commentary by Director Steven S. DeKnight

Hall of Heroes - John Boyega takes us through the awesome weaponry and cutting-edge enhancements of the latest generation of Jaegers featured in the film.

- John Boyega takes us through the awesome weaponry and cutting-edge enhancements of the latest generation of Jaegers featured in the film. Bridge to Uprising - The cast and crew discuss how the world of Pacific Rim has changed in the ten years since the events of the original film.

- The cast and crew discuss how the world of has changed in the ten years since the events of the original film. The Underworld of Uprising - Humanity won the Kaiju War, but every war has casualties. John Boyega and Steven S. DeKnight give a tour of the coastal "Relief Zones."

- Humanity won the Kaiju War, but every war has casualties. John Boyega and give a tour of the coastal "Relief Zones." Becoming Cadets - Step into the Shatterdome, and learn the grueling physical and mental preparation required of the young actors who portrayed the PPDC cadets.

- Step into the Shatterdome, and learn the grueling physical and mental preparation required of the young actors who portrayed the PPDC cadets. Unexpected Villain - Learn the secret reason that turned one of the most beloved heroes of the original film into a villain obsessed with humanity's destruction.

- Learn the secret reason that turned one of the most beloved heroes of the original film into a villain obsessed with humanity's destruction. Next Level Jaegers - The cast and crew discuss the amazing technological advances of the Jaeger program in the years since the events of the original film.

- The cast and crew discuss the amazing technological advances of the Jaeger program in the years since the events of the original film. I Am Scrapper - Actress Cailee Spaeny shares the backstory of Scrapper, Amara's incredible self-built Jaeger, and its many unique abilities.

- Actress shares the backstory of Scrapper, Amara's incredible self-built Jaeger, and its many unique abilities. Going Mega - Filmmakers take us through the technical and creative challenges of creating the most deadly threat the Pan Pacific Defense Corp has ever faced: the Mega Kaiju!

- Filmmakers take us through the technical and creative challenges of creating the most deadly threat the Pan Pacific Defense Corp has ever faced: the Mega Kaiju! Secrets of Shao - Meet the woman behind Shao Industries. Actress Tian Jing shares her insights on the enigmatic tech tycoon Liwen Shao .

- Meet the woman behind Shao Industries. Actress shares her insights on the enigmatic tech tycoon . Mako Returns - Actress Rinko Kikuchi and director Steven S. DeKnight explain the significance of Mako Mori's return and her importance to the events of Pacific Rim Uprising .

- Actress and director explain the significance of Mako Mori's return and her importance to the events of . Feature Commentary with Director Steven S. DeKnight

The film will be available on 4K Ultra HD in a combo pack which includes 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray™, Blu-ray™and Digital. The 4K Ultra HD disc will include the same bonus features as the Blu-ray™ version, all in stunning 4K resolution.

4K Ultra HD is the ultimate movie watching experience. 4K Ultra HD features the combination of 4K resolution for four times sharper picture than HD, the color brilliance of High Dynamic Range (HDR) with immersive audio delivering a multidimensional sound experience.

is the ultimate movie watching experience. Ultra HD features the combination of resolution for four times sharper picture than HD, the color brilliance of High Dynamic Range (HDR) with immersive audio delivering a multidimensional sound experience. Blu-ray ™ unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring 6X the picture resolution of DVD, exclusive extras and theater-quality surround sound.

unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring 6X the picture resolution of DVD, exclusive extras and theater-quality surround sound. Digital lets fans watch movies anywhere on their favorite devices. Users can instantly stream or download.

lets fans watch movies anywhere on their favorite devices. Users can instantly stream or download. MOVIES ANYWHERE is the digital app that simplifies and enhances the digital movie collection and viewing experience by allowing consumers to access their favorite digital movies in one place when purchased or redeemed through participating digital retailers. Consumers can also redeem digital copy codes found in eligible Blu-ray ™ and DVD disc packages from participating studios and stream or download them through Movies Anywhere. MOVIES ANYWHERE is only available in the United States . For more information, visit https://moviesanywhere.com.

For artwork, please log onto our website at www.uphepublicity.com

Website: http://uni.pictures/PacificRimUprising

Trailer: http://uni.pictures/PacificRimUprisingTrailer

Exclusive Clip: http://uni.pictures/PacRimGipsyAvenger

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pacificrimmovie/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PacificRim

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pacificrimmovie/

#PacificRimUprising

FILMMAKERS:

Cast: John Boyega, Scott Eastwood, Jing Tian, Cailee Spaeny, Rinko Kikuchi, Burn Gorman, Adria Arjona, Max Zhang, Charlie Day

Directed By: Steven S. DeKnight

Written By: Steven S. DeKnight, Emily Carmichael, Kira Snyder, T.S. Nowlin

Produced By: Mary Parent p.g.a. , Cale Boyter p.g.a. , Guillermo del Toro, John Boyega, Femi Oguns, Thomas Tull, Jon Jashni

Executive Producer: Eric McLeod

Director of Photography: Dan Mindel ASC, BSC

Production Designer: Stefan Dechant

Editors: Zach Staenberg ACE , Dylan Highsmith, Josh Schaeffer

Costume Designer: Lizz Wolf

Music By: Lorne Balfe

Casting By: Sarah Halley Finn CSA

TECHNICAL INFORMATION 4K ULTRA HD:

Street Date: June 19, 2018

Copyright: 2018 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Selection Number: 61190445 (US) / 61190453 (CDN)

Layers: BD-100

Aspect Ratio: Widescreen 16:9 2.40:1

Rating: PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and some language

Video: 2160p UHD Dolby Vision/HDR 10

Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish and French Subtitles

Sound: English Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital 2.0, Spanish Dolby Digital Plus 7.1, French Dolby Digital 5.1

Run Time: 1 hour 51 minutes

TECHNICAL INFORMATION 3D BLU-RAY™:

Street Date: June 19, 2018

Copyright: 2018 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Selection Number: 61197461 (US) / 61197464 (CDN)

Layers: BD-50

Aspect Ratio: Widescreen 16:9 2.40:1

Rating: PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and some language

Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish and French Subtitles

Sound: English Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital 2.0, Spanish Dolby Digital Plus 7.1, French Dolby Digital 5.1

Run Time: 1 hour 51 minutes

TECHNICAL INFORMATION BLU-RAY™:

Street Date: June 19, 2018

Copyright: 2018 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Selection Number: 61190450 (US) / 61190456 (CDN)

Layers: BD-50

Aspect Ratio: Widescreen 16:9 2.40:1

Rating: PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and some language

Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish and French Subtitles

Sound: English Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital 2.0, Spanish Dolby Digital Plus 7.1, French Dolby Digital 5.1

Run Time: 1 hour 51 minutes

TECHNICAL INFORMATION DVD:

Street Date: June 19, 2018

Copyright: 2018 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Selection Number: 61190452 (US) / 61190457 (CDN)

Layers: DVD 9

Aspect Ratio: Anamorphic Widescreen 16:9 2.40:1

Rating: PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and some language

Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish and French Subtitles

Sound: English Dolby Digital 5.1 and Dolby Digital 2.0, Spanish and French Dolby Digital 5.1

Run Time: 1 hour 51 minutes

DOLBY VISION:

Pacific Rim Uprising 4K Ultra HD is available in Dolby Vision™. Leveraging the HDR innovation that powers Dolby's most advanced cinemas around the world, Dolby Vision transforms the TV experience in the home by delivering greater brightness and contrast, as well as a fuller palette of rich colors.

DOLBY ATMOS® SOUNDTRACK

Pacific Rim Uprising 4K Ultra HD, 3D Blu-ray™, and Blu-ray™ will feature a Dolby Atmos® soundtrack remixed specifically for the home theater environment to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead. To experience Dolby Atmos at home, a Dolby Atmos enabled AV receiver and additional speakers are required, or a Dolby Atmos enabled sound bar. Dolby Atmos soundtracks are also fully backward compatible with traditional audio configurations and legacy home entertainment equipment.

About Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment (UPHE – www.uphe.com) is a unit of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG). UFEG produces, acquires, markets and distributes filmed entertainment worldwide in various media formats for theatrical, home entertainment, television and other distribution platforms, as well as consumer products, interactive gaming and live entertainment. The global division includes Universal Pictures, Focus Features, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, Universal Brand Development, Fandango, DreamWorks Animation Film and Television and Awesomeness. UFEG is part of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks and a suite of leading Internet-based businesses. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

CONTACT:

Evan Fong

Vice President, Global Publicity

818-777-5540

evan.fong@nbcuni.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/from-universal-pictures-home-entertainment-pacific-rim-uprising-300632567.html

SOURCE Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Related Links

https://www.uphe.com

