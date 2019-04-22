From Universal Pictures Home Entertainment: Run the Race

A story about two brothers willing to sacrifice today for a better tomorrow, RUN THE RACE features an outstanding cast including Tanner Stine ("NCIS," Indivisible ), Kristoffer Polaha ("Condor," "Get Shorty"), Evan Hofer ("Kickin' It"), Kelsey Reinhardt ("Transparent"), Mario Van Peebles ("Superstition," "Bloodline") with Mykelti Williamson ( Fences , Forrest Gump ) and Frances Fisher ( Titanic , Unforgiven ).

Reeling from his mother's death and his father's abandonment, Zach, an All-State athlete, finds glory on the football field, working to earn a college scholarship and the brothers' ticket out of town. When a devastating injury puts Zach—and his dreams—on the sidelines, David laces up his track cleats to salvage their future and point Zach toward hope.

Showing what's possible when you run to—instead of from—the overwhelming love of God, RUN THE RACE on Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital features exclusive bonus content that takes fans even deeper into uplifting narrative and the film's themes of forgiveness, family and unconditional love.

BONUS FEATURES ON BLU-RAY™, DVD & DIGITAL

The Heart of RUN THE RACE – Executive producer Tim Tebow and cast talk about why this film is so important, what makes it special, and the bonds of family.

– Executive producer and cast talk about why this film is so important, what makes it special, and the bonds of family. The Making of the Movie – A behind the scenes look at the making of the film with writer/producer Jake McEntire and executive producer Robby Tebow .

– A behind the scenes look at the making of the film with writer/producer and executive producer . The Cast Talks – Cast and crew cover a variety of topics including their characters, the power of forgiveness, mentorship, dating, sports, and more!

RUN THE RACE will be available on Blu-ray™ combo pack which includes Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital, as well as Movies Anywhere.

For artwork, please log onto our website at www.uphe.com.

FILMMAKERS

Cast: Tanner Stine, Kristoffer Polaha, Evan Hofer, Kelsey Reinhardt, Mario Van Peebles with Mykelti Williamson and Frances Fisher

Casting By: Jennifer Ricchialzzi, CSA and Regina Moore, CSA

Music Supervisor: Kevin Edelman

Music By: Paul Mills

Edited By: Dan O'Brien

Production Designer: Katherine Tucker

Director of Photography: Kristopher. S. Kimlin

Executive Producers: Tim Tebow, Robby Tebow, Bill Reeves, Eric Weir, Trey Brunson, Erik Dellenback, Joe Kosakowski

Produced By: Darren Moorman, p.g.a. , Jake McEntire, p.g.a. , Ken Carpenter, p.g.a.

Story By: Jake McEntire

Screenplay By: Jake McEntire, Jason Baumgardner and Chris Dowling

Directed By: Chris Dowling

