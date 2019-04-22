From Universal Pictures Home Entertainment: Run the Race
UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif., April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive produced by all-star athlete and best-selling author Tim Tebow alongside his brother Robby Tebow, the inspiring hit film RUN THE RACE debuts on Blu-ray™ and DVD at Walmart as well as on Digital, On Demand and via the digital movie app Movies Anywhere on May 21, 2019 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, in partnership with The WTA Group, Reserve Entertainment and 10th Leper Productions. A faith film everyone will enjoy, the family drama tells the exciting journey of two high school athletes and brothers who see their relationship tested as they seek different paths out of their troubled lives. The Tebow brothers' feature film debut, RUN THE RACE was one of the top 10 grossing films during opening weekend. Additionally, the film will be available on Blu-ray™ and DVD at all retailers nationwide on June 18.
A story about two brothers willing to sacrifice today for a better tomorrow, RUN THE RACE features an outstanding cast including Tanner Stine ("NCIS," Indivisible), Kristoffer Polaha ("Condor," "Get Shorty"), Evan Hofer ("Kickin' It"), Kelsey Reinhardt ("Transparent"), Mario Van Peebles ("Superstition," "Bloodline") with Mykelti Williamson (Fences, Forrest Gump) and Frances Fisher (Titanic, Unforgiven).
Reeling from his mother's death and his father's abandonment, Zach, an All-State athlete, finds glory on the football field, working to earn a college scholarship and the brothers' ticket out of town. When a devastating injury puts Zach—and his dreams—on the sidelines, David laces up his track cleats to salvage their future and point Zach toward hope.
Showing what's possible when you run to—instead of from—the overwhelming love of God, RUN THE RACE on Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital features exclusive bonus content that takes fans even deeper into uplifting narrative and the film's themes of forgiveness, family and unconditional love.
BONUS FEATURES ON BLU-RAY™, DVD & DIGITAL
- The Heart of RUN THE RACE – Executive producer Tim Tebow and cast talk about why this film is so important, what makes it special, and the bonds of family.
- The Making of the Movie – A behind the scenes look at the making of the film with writer/producer Jake McEntire and executive producer Robby Tebow.
- The Cast Talks – Cast and crew cover a variety of topics including their characters, the power of forgiveness, mentorship, dating, sports, and more!
RUN THE RACE will be available on Blu-ray™ combo pack which includes Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital, as well as Movies Anywhere.
- Blu-ray™ unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring 6X the picture resolution of DVD, exclusive extras and theater-quality surround sound.
- DVD offers the flexibility and convenience of playing movies in more places, both at home and away.
- Digital lets fans watch movies anywhere on their favorite devices. Users can instantly stream or download.
- Movies Anywhere is the digital app that simplifies and enhances the digital movie collection and viewing experience by allowing consumers to access their favorite digital movies in one place when purchased or redeemed through participating digital retailers. Consumers can also redeem digital copy codes found in eligible Blu-ray™ and DVD disc packages from participating studios and stream or download them through Movies Anywhere. MOVIES ANYWHERE is only available in the United States. For more information, visit https://moviesanywhere.com.
About The WTA Group
The WTA Group is a leader in film marketing, financing, home entertainment representation and consumer product licensing for faith audiences. Founded in 2009, The WTA Group has led marketing campaigns for talented filmmaker and studio clients including AFFIRM Films/Sony Pictures Entertainment (WAR ROOM), Lionsgate Entertainment (I CAN ONLY IMAGINE), Universal 1440 Entertainment/ Universal Pictures (UNBROKEN: PATH TO REDEMPTION), Pure Flix (GOD'S NOT DEAD), Compass Cinema (IS GENESIS HISTORY?) and The WTA Group's own (RUN THE RACE). The company's author and writer roster includes Charlie Daniels (Country Music Hall of Fame Member, Grand Ole Opry Member), Randy Alcorn (New York Times best-selling Author) and Stephen and Alex Kendrick (#1 New York Times best-selling book, The Love Dare). For more information, visit www.thewtagroup.com.
About Universal Pictures Home Entertainment
Universal Pictures Home Entertainment (UPHE – www.uphe.com) is a unit of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG). UFEG produces, acquires, markets and distributes filmed entertainment worldwide in various media formats for theatrical, home entertainment, television and other distribution platforms, as well as consumer products, interactive gaming and live entertainment. The global division includes Universal Pictures, Focus Features, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, Universal Brand Development, Fandango and DreamWorks Animation Film and Television. UFEG is part of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks and a suite of leading Internet-based businesses. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.
