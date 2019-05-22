From Universal Pictures Home Entertainment: The Best of Enemies

Written and directed by Robin Bissell , The Best of Enemies is a timely drama that centers on an unlikely relationship between Ann Atwater (Henson), an outspoken civil rights activist, and C.P. Ellis (Rockwell), a local Ku Klux Klan leader who reluctantly co-chaired a community summit, battling over the desegregation of schools in Durham, North Carolina during the racially-charged summer of 1971. The incredible events that unfolded would change Durham and the lives of Atwater and Ellis forever.

The film on Blu-rayTM, DVD and Digital comes filled with meaningful bonus features that includes an inside look into the unlikely friendship of the film's two subjects, the story's modern connection, and more.

BONUS FEATURES on BLU-RAY TM , DVD AND DIGITAL

Make a Connection – The cast discuss the unlikely friendship between Ann Atwater and C.P. Ellis who forged a unique bond as they worked together to evoke change, with clips of past interviews of the film's subjects.

FILMMAKERS :

Cast: Taraji P. Henson, Sam Rockwell, Babou Ceesay, Anne Heche, Wes Bentley, Nick Searcy, and Bruce McGill

Casting By: Debra Zane, CSA , Shayna Markowitz, CSA

Co-Producers: Harrison Powell, Ian Calip

Music by: Marcelo Zarvos

Costume Designer: J.R. Hawbaker

Editor: Harry Yoon

Production Designer : Jeannine Oppewall

Director of Photography: David Lanzenberg

Executive Producers: Rick Jackson, Jeremiah Samuels

Produced By: Danny Strong, p.g.a., Fred Bernstein, Matt Berenson, p.g.a. Robin Bissell, p.g.a, Dominque Telson, Tobey Maguire, Matthew Plouffe

Inspired By True Events Chronicled in the Book By: Osha Gray Davidson

Written and Directed By: Robin Bissell

