From Universal Pictures Home Entertainment: The Strangers: Prey At Night

A family's road trip takes a dangerous turn when they arrive at a secluded mobile home park to stay with relatives and find it mysteriously deserted. Under the cover of darkness, three masked psychopaths pay them a visit to test the family's every limit as they struggle to survive. Johannes Roberts, whose shark diving thriller 47 Meters Down was a smash hit, directs this horror film featuring Christina Hendricks ("Mad Men"), Bailee Madison (Don't Be Afraid of the Dark), Martin Henderson (The Ring), and Lewis Pullman (Battle of the Sexes).

BONUS FEATURES on BLU-RAY TM , DVD AND DIGITAL

Alternate Ending

"Prep for Night" Music Video – Director's Cut: The Man in the Mask, Dollface, and Pin-up Girl get ready to terrorize an unsuspecting family in a music video directed by horror auteur Mickey Keating ( Darling , Carnage Park )

A Look Inside The Strangers: Prey at Night : Stars Christina Hendricks , Martin Henderson and director Johannes Roberts talk about the making of the film

Family Fights Back: Stars Christina Hendricks , Martin Henderson , Bailee Madison , Lewis Pullman and director Johannes Roberts review the film's characters and their fight to survive

The Music of The Strangers: Prey at Night: Director Johannes Roberts and star Bailee Madison discuss the John Carpenter-inspired score and the '80s soundtrack that keeps The Strangers killing

The film will be available on Blu-rayTM combo pack which includes Blu-rayTM, DVD and Digital, and Movies Anywhere.

Blu-ray TM unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring 6X the picture resolution of DVD, exclusive extras and theater-quality surround sound.

unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring 6X the picture resolution of DVD, exclusive extras and theater-quality surround sound. DVD offers the flexibility and convenience of playing movies in more places, both at home and away.

offers the flexibility and convenience of playing movies in more places, both at home and away. Digital lets fans watch movies anywhere on their favorite devices. Users can instantly stream or download.

lets fans watch movies anywhere on their favorite devices. Users can instantly stream or download. Movies Anywhere is the digital app that simplifies and enhances the digital movie collection and viewing experience by allowing consumers to access their favorite digital movies in one place when purchased or redeemed through participating digital retailers. Consumers can also redeem digital copy codes found in eligible Blu-rayTM and DVD disc packages from participating studios and stream or download them through Movies Anywhere. MOVIES ANYWHERE is only available in the United States . For more information, visit https://moviesanywhere.com.

FILMMAKERS :

Cast: Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson, Bailee Madison, Lewis Pullman

Casting Director: Lauren Grey

Costume Designer: Carla Shivener

Production Designer: Freddy Waff

Director of Photography: Ryan Samul

Editor: Martin Brinkler, ACE

Original Music By: Adrian Johnston

Executive Producers: Trevor Macy, Bryan Bertino, David Dinerstein, Jason Resnick, William Sadleir, Alex Walton, Alastair Burlingham, Charlie Dombek, Ken Halsband, Brett Dahl, Jon D Wagner

Produced By: James Harris, Wayne Marc Godfrey, Mark Lane, Robert Jones and Ryan Kavanaugh

Written By: Bryan Bertino and Ben Ketai

Directed By: Johannes Roberts

