UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif., April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by the 2008 cult classic The Strangers, The Strangers: Prey at Night is based on real events surrounding a family struggling to survive as they are attacked on their vacation by a trio of masked psychopaths that hunt their prey with seemingly no rhyme or reason. Director Johannes Roberts (47 Meters Down) pays homage to The Strangers by bringing back the infamous masked villains -- Dollface, Pin-Up Girl and Man in the Mask -- and incorporates elements of the '80s slasher genre to create a perfect mix of old and new that is sure to satisfy and reignite fear in fans of the original while also bringing new devotees to the franchise. Arriving on Digital on May 22, 2018 and Blu-ray™, DVD and On Demand on June 12, 2018 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, The Strangers: Prey at Night is packed with exclusive bonus content including a never before seen alternate ending and an unrated version that brings the chaos and horror of the film to a whole new level.
A family's road trip takes a dangerous turn when they arrive at a secluded mobile home park to stay with relatives and find it mysteriously deserted. Under the cover of darkness, three masked psychopaths pay them a visit to test the family's every limit as they struggle to survive. Johannes Roberts, whose shark diving thriller 47 Meters Down was a smash hit, directs this horror film featuring Christina Hendricks ("Mad Men"), Bailee Madison (Don't Be Afraid of the Dark), Martin Henderson (The Ring), and Lewis Pullman (Battle of the Sexes).
BONUS FEATURES on BLU-RAYTM, DVD AND DIGITAL
- Alternate Ending
- "Prep for Night" Music Video – Director's Cut: The Man in the Mask, Dollface, and Pin-up Girl get ready to terrorize an unsuspecting family in a music video directed by horror auteur Mickey Keating (Darling, Carnage Park)
- A Look Inside The Strangers: Prey at Night: Stars Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson and director Johannes Roberts talk about the making of the film
- Family Fights Back: Stars Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson, Bailee Madison, Lewis Pullman and director Johannes Roberts review the film's characters and their fight to survive
- The Music of The Strangers: Prey at Night: Director Johannes Roberts and star Bailee Madison discuss the John Carpenter-inspired score and the '80s soundtrack that keeps The Strangers killing
FILMMAKERS:
Cast: Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson, Bailee Madison, Lewis Pullman
Casting Director: Lauren Grey
Costume Designer: Carla Shivener
Production Designer: Freddy Waff
Director of Photography: Ryan Samul
Editor: Martin Brinkler, ACE
Original Music By: Adrian Johnston
Executive Producers: Trevor Macy, Bryan Bertino, David Dinerstein, Jason Resnick, William Sadleir, Alex Walton, Alastair Burlingham, Charlie Dombek, Ken Halsband, Brett Dahl, Jon D Wagner
Produced By: James Harris, Wayne Marc Godfrey, Mark Lane, Robert Jones and Ryan Kavanaugh
Written By: Bryan Bertino and Ben Ketai
Directed By: Johannes Roberts
TECHNICAL INFORMATION BLU-RAY™:
Street Date: June 12, 2018
Copyright: 2018 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment
Selection Number: 91193716
Layers: BD 50
Aspect Ratio: 16:9 2.39 Widescreen
Rating: Rated R for horror violence and terror throughout, and for language.
Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish
Sound: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1
Run Time: 1 hour, 25 minutes
TECHNICAL INFORMATION DVD:
Street Date: June 12, 2018
Copyright: 2018 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment
Selection Number: 91193715
Layers: DVD 9
Aspect Ratio: 16:9 2.39 Anamorphic Widescreen
Rating: Rated R for horror violence and terror throughout, and for language.
Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish
Sound: English
Run Time: 1 hour, 25 minutes
