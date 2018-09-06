From Universal Pictures Home Entertainment: Three Identical Strangers

Winner of the 2018 Sundance Film Festival Special Jury Award® for Best Documentary Storytelling, Three Identical Strangers tells the astonishing true story of three men who make the chance discovery, at the age of 19 that they are identical triplets, separated at birth and adopted to different parents. The trio's joyous reunion in 1980 catapults them to fame but it also sets in motion a chain of events that unearths an extraordinary and disturbing secret that goes far beyond their own lives – a secret that goes to very heart of all human behavior.

Three Identical Strangers on Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital comes filled with new exclusive bonus content including a special filmed Q&A epilogue featurette that showcases where the brothers are now post-film, a feature commentary with filmmakers and a photo gallery giving viewers a deeper look inside the amazingly unique story of the triplets.

BONUS FEATURES on BLU-RAY™, DVD AND DIGITAL

Q&A with David Kellman , Robert Shafran , Brenda Galland , Ellen Cervone and Director Tom Wardle

Feature Commentary with Director Tim Wardle and Editor Michael Harte

Photo Gallery

Trailer

Three Identical Strangers will be available on Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital.

FILMMAKERS :



Original Score: Paul Saunderson



Film Editor: Michael Harte



Line Producer: Louise Dew



Director of Photography: Tim Cragg



Coordinating Producer: Alexandra Hannibal



Executive Producers: Dimitri Doganis, Amy Entelis, Courtney Sexton, Sara Ramsden, Adam Hawkins, Tom Barry



Producer and Developed By: Grace Hughes-Hallett



Produced By: Becky Read



Directed By: Tim Wardle

TECHNICAL INFORMATION BLU-RAY™:



Street Date: October 2, 2018



Copyright: 2018 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment



Selection Number: 36198983



Layers: BD-25



Aspect Ratio: Widescreen 1.85:1



Rating: PG-13 for some mature theatrical material



Languages/Subtitles: English SDH



Sound: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, Dolby Digital 2.0



Run Time: 1 hour, 37 minutes

TECHNICAL INFORMATION DVD:



Street Date: October 2, 2018



Copyright: 2018 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment



Selection Number: 36198982



Layers: DVD 5



Aspect Ratio: Widescreen 1.85:1



Rating: PG-13 for some mature theatrical material



Languages/Subtitles: English SDH



Sound: English Dolby Digital 5.1, Dolby Digital 2.0



Run Time: 1 hour, 37 minutes

