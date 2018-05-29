From Universal Pictures Home Entertainment: Tully

Tully follows Marlo (Theron), a mother of three including a newborn, who is gifted a night nanny by her brother (Duplass). Hesitant to the extravagance at first, Marlo comes to form a unique bond with the thoughtful, surprising, and sometimes challenging young nanny named Tully (Davis).

Filled with uplifting and hilarious moments, Tully on Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital showcases the ups and downs of motherhood and includes a special bonus featurette that takes viewers deep into the unique relationships between the film's characters and its insightful story.

BONUS FEATURES on BLU-RAY™ , DVD AND DIGITAL

The Relationships of Tully – The heart of Tully is in its relationships. In this piece, the filmmakers and cast unravel how the characters grow through one another throughout the events of the film.

FILMMAKERS :

Cast: Charlize Theron, Mackenzie Davis, Mark Duplass and Ron Livingston

Costume Designer: Aieisha Li

Director of Photography: Eric Steelberg ASC

Editor: Stefan Grube

Music By: Rob Simonsen

Music Supervisor: Tricia Halloran

Production Designer: Anastasia Masaro

Executive Producers: Jason Cloth, Andy Pollack, Paul Tennyson, Dale Weels, Stan Thomas, Ron

McLeod, Jason Blumenfeld

Produced By: Mason Novick, p.g.a., Diablo Cody, Charlize Theron, Beth Kono, A.J. Dix, Helen Estabrook, p.g.a. , Jason Reitman, p.g.a. , Aaron Gilbert, p.g.a.

Written By: Diablo Cody

Directed By: Jason Reitman

