From Universal Pictures Home Entertainment: Unsane

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A young woman is involuntarily committed to a mental institution where she confronts her biggest fear in the unique and thrilling film UNSANE, arriving on Digital and the all-new digital movie app Movies Anywhere on May 29, 2018, and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-rayTM, DVD, and On Demand June 19, 2018 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Golden Globe® winner Claire Foy (The Crown, Breathe) delivers a raw performance with the help of an outstanding ensemble cast including Joshua Leonard (If I Stay, Togetherness), Jay Pharoah (Saturday Night Live, White Famous), Juno Temple (Black Mass, Maleficent), Aimee Mullins (Stranger Things, Young Ones), and Amy Irving (Traffic, Alias). Critics are calling UNSANE "diabolically shrewd and spooky" (Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times) and saying it will "pin you to your seat" (Peter Travers, Rolling Stone).
Academy Award®-winning director Steven Soderbergh plunges audiences into the suspense and drama of a resilient woman's fight to reclaim her freedom even as she risks her own sanity. Still scarred from the trauma of being terrorized by a stalker, Sawyer Valentini (Foy) receives treatments at the Highland Creek Behavioral Center. Shortly after she unwittingly commits herself to confinement at the mental institution, she catches sight of a facility staffer who, she is convinced, is actually her stalker. But is he real or just a product of her delusion?
The film will be available on 4K Ultra HD in a combo pack which includes 4K Ultra HD Blu-rayTM, Blu-rayTM and Digital.
FILMMAKERS:
Cast: Claire Foy, Joshua Leonard, Jay Pharoah, Juno Temple, Aimee Mullins, and Amy Irving
Casting By: Carmen Cuba, CSA
Costume Design: Susan Lyall
Edited By: Mary Ann Bernard
Director of Photography: Peter Andrews
Co-Producer: Corey Bayes
Co-Executive Producer: Joseph Reidy
Executive Producers: Ken Meyer, Arnon Milchan, Dan Fellman
Produced By: Joseph Malloch
Written By: Jonathan Bernstein & James Greer
Directed By: Steven Soderbergh
