From Universal Pictures Home Entertainment: Unsane

Academy Award®-winning director Steven Soderbergh plunges audiences into the suspense and drama of a resilient woman's fight to reclaim her freedom even as she risks her own sanity. Still scarred from the trauma of being terrorized by a stalker, Sawyer Valentini (Foy) receives treatments at the Highland Creek Behavioral Center. Shortly after she unwittingly commits herself to confinement at the mental institution, she catches sight of a facility staffer who, she is convinced, is actually her stalker. But is he real or just a product of her delusion?

The film will be available on 4K Ultra HD in a combo pack which includes 4K Ultra HD Blu-rayTM, Blu-rayTM and Digital. The 4K Ultra HD disc will include the same bonus features as the Blu-rayTM version, all in stunning 4K resolution.

FILMMAKERS:

Cast: Claire Foy, Joshua Leonard, Jay Pharoah, Juno Temple, Aimee Mullins, and Amy Irving

Casting By: Carmen Cuba, CSA

Costume Design: Susan Lyall

Edited By : Mary Ann Bernard

Director of Photography: Peter Andrews

Co-Producer: Corey Bayes

Co-Executive Producer: Joseph Reidy

Executive Producers: Ken Meyer, Arnon Milchan, Dan Fellman

Produced By: Joseph Malloch

Written By: Jonathan Bernstein & James Greer

Directed By: Steven Soderbergh

TECHNICAL INFORMATION 4K ULTRA HD:

Street Date: June 19, 2018

Copyright: 2018 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Selection Number: 57197536

Layers: BD 66

Aspect Ratio: 1.56:1

Rating: Rated R for disturbing behavior, violence, language and sex references.

Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, French, Spanish

Sound: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

Run Time: 1 hour, 38 minutes

TECHNICAL INFORMATION BLU-RAY™:

Street Date: June 19, 2018

Copyright: 2018 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Selection Number: 57196427

Layers: BD 50

Aspect Ratio: 1.56:1

Rating: Rated R for disturbing behavior, violence, language, and sex references.

Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, French, Spanish

Sound: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

Run Time: 1 hour, 38 minutes

TECHNICAL INFORMATION DVD:

Street Date: June 19, 2018

Copyright: 2018 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Selection Number: 57196426

Layers: DVD 9

Aspect Ratio: 1.56:1

Rating: Rated R for disturbing behavior, violence, language, and sex references.

Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, French, Spanish

Sound: English Dolby Digital 5.1

Run Time: 1 hour, 38 minutes

