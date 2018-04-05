From Universal Pictures Home Entertainment: Will & Grace (The Revival): Season One

A decade after their unforgettable eight-season run, comedy's most fabulous foursome is back in Will & Grace (The Revival): Season One and joined by outstanding guest-stars Bobby Cannavale, Harry Connick Jr., Jennifer Lopez, Alec Baldwin, Minnie Driver and many more. The legendary James Burrows, director of the original "Will & Grace" series, returns along with a slew of razor-sharp jabs and dirty martinis. "Will & Grace" is from Universal Television in association with KoMut Entertainment and Three Princesses and a P.

DVD BONUS FEATURES

Deleted Scenes

Gag Reel

Back to the Beginning – The cast and crew discuss what made Will & Grace so special and the relevance it continues to have in society today.

– The cast and crew discuss what made so special and the relevance it continues to have in society today. Reuniting the Team – What started as a PSA, turned viral and sparked the revival of a new era of Will & Grace .

– What started as a PSA, turned viral and sparked the revival of a new era of . Classic Comedy – Series Director, Jimmy Burrows , and the cast on creating the funny and keeping the laughter going.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION – DVD:

Street Date: June 12, 2018

Copyright: 2018 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. All Rights Reserved.

Selection Number : 61195798 (US) / 61195797 (CDN)

Layers: DVD 9

Aspect Ratio : Anamorphic Widescreen 1.78:1

Languages/Subtitles: English SDH, French Canadian, Brazilian Portuguese and Latin American Spanish Subtitles

Sound: English, Brazilian Portuguese, Latin American Spanish Dolby Digital 5.1

