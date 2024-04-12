From U.S. To South Korea: NuBest® Nutrition Expands Global Reach Through Online Retailer Coupang

Korean health-conscious consumers have shown a positive reception towards their best-selling products like NuBest Tall 10+ solely through word-of-mouth. "This enthusiastic response further fuels our excitement to partner with Coupang to leverage their logistics capabilities and expand access to millions more customers in South Korea", expressed Anna Wilson, co-founder of NuBest Nutrition.

NuBest Tall Protein meticulously crafted to support children's growth and development. Packed with over 30 essential nutrients, including essential amino acids, probiotics, vitamins, and minerals, this protein powder is designed to optimize height growth and overall well-being in children and teens. Available in whey-based (chocolate flavor) and vegan (vanilla flavor) formulations, parents can choose the variant that aligns with their kid's dietary preferences and requirements.

NuBest introduces a collection of Adult Health and Beauty products tailored to meet the diverse needs of consumers. Typically, LiverTox and NuBest White, each product exemplifies NuBest's unwavering commitment to holistic wellness across all age groups.

A key highlight of this partnership is the implementation of Coupang's Rocket Delivery system, enabling South Korean consumers to receive imported NuBest supplements within 3 days, as well as NuBest's dedication to meeting the diverse needs of consumers in the South Korean market, solidifying its reputation as a leading name in the dietary supplement industry.

The company was established in the early 2010s to promote people's health and wellness by providing scientifically researched supplements made from the best natural ingredients. Thanks to the company's extensive distribution network, NuBest supplements are now available in over 100 countries and territories.

