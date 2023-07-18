From USD 893 Million in 2022 to USD 6,161 Million by 2030, Rapid Rise of India's Electric and Motorcycle Industry: P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USD 893 million revenue was generated by the India electric scooter and motorcycle market in 2022, which is predicted to touch USD 6,161 million by 2030, growing at a 27.30% CAGR through 2030, as per a report by P&S Intelligence.

This growth is owing to the favorable government policies, surging requirement for zero-emission vehicles, mounting demand for energy-efficient commutes, and growing fuel prices.

Electric Scooter Sales are Projected To Increase Rapidly

In the future, electric scooters, especially those with a medium speed range (40–80 km/h), will rule the market. Their sales in India are being fueled by the availability of a variety of models in this speed range, their affordability, and their viability as an alternative to the traditional gasoline-powered ones.

Moreover, the category of motorcycles will grow in the years to come, as manufacturers are expected to introduce a number of electric motorcycle models in the nation.

With a market share of over 80%, 48V batteries are the most-widely utilized power source in this industry. Due to the affordability, usability, and safety of scooters with 48V batteries, the market in this category is expected to continue to grow.

Majority of Battery Two-Wheelers in India Purchased in Uttar Pradesh

India's largest two-wheeler market is located in Uttar Pradesh, where electric vehicle adoption is steadily rising.

People in the major tier-2 and tier-3 cities of the state are increasingly purchasing these vehicles. This sector benefits from the major OEMs' efforts to improve their share, by extending their dealer network, due to the significant growth potential in this state.

Technology of Removable Batteries Will Make Two-Wheeler Electrification Possible

The market share of electric scooters powered by removable batteries has dramatically grown since 2017. Removable batteries have become a solution to the lack of charging infrastructure and low driving range of EVs.

Furthermore, people may easily remove the battery from their automobile, transport it, and plug it into a standard residential electricity outlet. Therefore, it is expected that the technology will significantly influence the market and double the rate of vehicle electrification in the nation.

Highest Demand Is for Lithium-Ion-Battery-Powered Vehicles

In the country, 50% to 60% of the overall price of EVs is because of the battery. Li-ion battery costs have dropped significantly over the past ten years at a pace of around 30% yearly. In the coming years, the decline will continue at an annual average of about 10%, thus making these vehicles more affordable for the general public.

India Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market Segmentation Coverage in the Report

India Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market Analysis by Product

  • Scooter
  • Motorcycle

India Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market Analysis by Battery Type

  • Sealed Lead Acid
  • Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion)

India Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market Analysis by Voltage

  • 36 V
  • 48 V
  • 60 V
  • 72 V and others

India Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market Analysis by Technology

  • Removable
  • Non-Removable

India Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market Analysis by Maximum Speed

  • <25 km/h
  • 25–50 km/h
  • >50 km/h

India Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market Analysis by Sales Channel

  • Online
  • Offline

India Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market Analysis by Application

  • Business-to-Business (B2B)
    • Shared mobility
    • Last-mile logistics
  • Business-to-Customer (B2C)

India Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market Regional Analysis

  • Uttar Pradesh
  • Maharashtra
  • West Bengal
  • Madhya Pradesh
  • Gujarat Electric
  • Tamil Nadu
  • Delhi Electric
  • Rajasthan
  • Karnataka
  • Haryana

