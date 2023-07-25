"From Vision to Action: EdHeroes Catalyzes Collaborative Solutions in Education"

TRIESEN, Liechtenstein, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EdHeroes, a global network of education operators dedicated to improving access to quality education, proudly announces its latest initiatives aimed at fostering collaboration and addressing challenges in education globally. Started from family during the pandemic, expanded to various educational sectors: early childhood, literacy in rural sectors, ed-tech, innovation and more.

As the world envisions progress, EdHeroes serve as catalysts to empower individuals through education, connecting the dots of knowledge and igniting a light that fosters positive change.
In a momentous development, EdHeroes is delighted to participate at the AVPN Conference held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, June 21st 2023. Along with other participants, EdHeroes CEO Alina Baimen, who recently listed as Forbes Kazakhstan 30 under 30, speaks about the importance of collaborative philanthropy efforts to find solutions in tackling various challenges in education as well as to learn from collaborative philanthropy practitioners in Asia. "When collaborating, we are able to pull resources that otherwise wouldn't be available to only one person or one organization and we can amplify our impact significantly" Baimen said.

One of the highlights of this conference is a roundtable discussion that explored existing methods in catalyzing collaborative philanthropy efforts in the education sector across Asian countries. By delving into the power of collaboration and its role in addressing the scale and complexity of various issues, EdHeroes showcase the significance of collaboration in achieving holistic societal development. Furthermore, EdHeroes also explores existing solutions and novel approaches for organizations to work together.

Additionally, EdHeroes continues to expand its reach globally, recently establishing four new hubs in Nepal, Peru, Kazakhstan, and Cameroon. Previously, EdHeroes successfully established Indonesia and Myanmar hubs. These hubs serve as essential centers for educational initiatives, facilitating the delivery of quality education to underserved communities and contributing to the organization's mission of improving access to education worldwide.

EdHeroes remains dedicated to its core values of collaboration, personalized approaches, and equitable access to quality education. With a focus on opening access to quality education, the network strives to bring together stakeholders from various backgrounds to create a brighter future for all.

About EdHeroes: EdHeroes is a global network that committed to improving access to and the quality education for people of all ages, aims to create an equitable future for everyone.

"Da visão à ação: a EdHeroes catalisa soluções colaborativas para a educação"

« De la vision à l'action : EdHeroes catalyse les solutions collaboratives dans le domaine de l'éducation »

