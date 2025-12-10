From Vision to Reality: Marking 25 Years of Everglades Restoration

"A bold, bipartisan restoration effort that is working and worth it."

PALMETTO BAY, Fla., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty-five years after the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan (CERP) was signed into law, restoration of America's Everglades is moving with unprecedented momentum, driven by historic levels of federal and state funding and a renewed commitment of bipartisan support.

"Everglades restoration is a bold, bipartisan effort that is working and worth the investment," said Eric Eikenberg, CEO of The Everglades Foundation. "America's Everglades is the source of freshwater for millions of people, and the heart of Florida's clean water economy of tourism, real estate, and recreation."

When CERP was signed into law on December 11, 2000, it represented rare alignment among both political parties and the state and federal governments. The plan, which splits the cost equally between the state of Florida and the federal government, created a long-term roadmap to repair South Florida's water infrastructure and revive America's Everglades, but completing it would require decades of sustained investment.

Today, that commitment to bipartisanship continues to move projects forward, with many now beginning to reshape the landscape. Water is flowing south in places where it had been blocked for decades. Wetlands are showing early signs of recovery, and communities are seeing the benefits of improved water management. "Everywhere you look in the Everglades watershed, restoration is beginning to deliver benefits," said Dr. Steve Davis, Chief Science Officer at The Everglades Foundation. "But the full vision of CERP is still ahead of us. Continued investment is essential if we want to see the ecological, economic, and water quality benefits fully realized."

Recent economic studies by The Everglades Foundation found that 84,000 local businesses rely on the Everglades. This critical ecosystem supports two million jobs and generates $31.5 billion in annual economic activity. Prior research also shows that every $1 invested in restoration produces a $4 return.

Major components of the plan have been completed or are under construction, including the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir Project. Constructed by 2029 and operational by 2032, the EAA Reservoir will substantially increase the flow of clean freshwater to the central Everglades and Florida Bay while significantly reducing harmful discharges from Lake Okeechobee to Florida's coasts by more than half.

"We are seeing important progress, but we are far from finished," Eikenberg said. "This is a generational effort. Twenty-five years ago, leaders from both parties made Everglades restoration a national priority. Today, thanks to historic levels of investment, that vision is finally within reach. Our responsibility now is to stay the course, secure the funding, and complete the mission for future generations."

The Everglades Foundation is committed to the restoration and protection of America's Everglades through science, advocacy, and education. Founded in 1993 by two outdoor enthusiasts – Paul Tudor Jones II and the late George Barley – The Everglades Foundation works to bring people together and provide a powerful bipartisan voice for Everglades restoration. The Foundation's team includes renowned Ph.D. scientists, experienced educators, policy experts, and professionals in communications. By coupling this breadth of expertise with a passion for restoration, The Everglades Foundation is leading the effort to restore and protect the flow of clean freshwater to the Everglades through the world's largest ecosystem restoration project. Learn more at EvergladesFoundation.org.

