PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For decades, Punta Cana was universally recognized as a postcard-perfect tourist paradise. However, a major economic transformation has recently redefined the region. The Punta Cana Free Trade Zone (PCFTZ) has officially moved past its initial development phases to become a fully operational, competitive international center for logistics, advanced manufacturing, and aeronautical services.

From Vision to Reality: Punta Cana Free Trade Zone Emerges as a Competitive Logistics, Aeronautical, and Manufacturing Hub

Developed by the visionary Grupo Puntacana, this massive 742,160-square-meter complex represents a monumental shift in how the Dominican Republic handles global commerce. It is no longer a future project; it is a tangible powerhouse altering trade routes across the Americas.

The true differentiator of the Punta Cana Free Trade Zone is its seamless physical integration with the Punta Cana Airport (PUJ). By housing the region's first dedicated Air Cargo Hub within a duty-free industrial park, the facility strips away traditional administrative and physical bottlenecks.

Surging Operational Capacities: The integrated cargo terminal, recognized as the Punta Cana Air Cargo Hub and operated by DP World Dominicana, recently surpassed 33,000 tons of processed cargo, it handles transit, imports, and exports with specialized workflows that drastically reduce transfer times.

Cold Chain Excellence: To safeguard the island's high-value exports, the facility features 4,000 square meters of state-of-the-art cold storage rooms specifically optimized for perishable items, pharmaceuticals, and delicate medical devices.

Global Carrier Integration: Regular heavy-cargo routes—such as those operated by UniWorld Air Cargo and Air Canada Cargo—actively connect South America, the Caribbean, Europe, and North America.

The PCFTZ framework leverages the Dominican Republic's robust free trade zone legislation to grant businesses 100% exemption from customs duties and corporate income taxes. This financial cushion, paired with ready-to-use premium industrial warehouses, has attracted international corporations specialized in nearshoring. One good example has been the Installation of Southside Packaging International, an alliance with the paperboard North American leader, Southern Champion Tray, with a state-of-the-art facility of 45,000 square feets.

Instead of basic assembly, the PCFTZ has matured into a center for advanced manufacturing, technology-based automated process, and high-value e-commerce distribution. The park's flexible corporate infrastructure allows tech firms to easily scale their production lines up or down to align with shifting global supply chain demands without undergoing costly relocations.

Beyond moving cargo, the PCFTZ has established itself as an essential node for regional aviation maintenance and services, with the installation of FL Technics, one of the main global MRO services providers for aircraft, with a facility of almost 800,000 square feets and 10 positions initially, with the vision of growing to 19 aircraft positions. This single tenant is attraction aerospace components manufacturers from different regions of the world.

The inclusion of a comprehensive Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) center gives commercial and cargo airlines an expert technical base right in the middle of the Caribbean. A good example of the insertion in the aerospace industry.

To complement these heavy technical operations, the PCFTZ features a high-volume Aviation Fuel Center. Designed with a capacity capable of scaling up to 800,000 gallons, this dedicated fueling platform increases cost-efficiencies for long-haul cargo carriers. This ensures that planes landing at the hub can turn around rapidly and cost-effectively.

The tangible expansion of the PCFTZ has broken the province's historical dependency on leisure tourism alone. With the projection of generating more than 9,000 direct and indirect jobs, the park is cultivating a highly skilled workforce consisting of supply-chain experts, aeronautical mechanics, and advanced industrial technicians.

Ultimately, this development fortifies the country's macroeconomy, driving a steady influx of high-quality foreign direct investment into the region.

The Punta Cana Free Trade Zone has definitively shed its label as a mere "future project". Today, it stands as a fully operational, top-tier economic platform that proves the Dominican Republic can compete on speed, precision, and infrastructure at a truly global scale.

SOURCE Grupo Puntacana