Puntacana Resort Officially Launches the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship PGA Tour Event with a Record Field of 144 International Players

The tournament's ninth edition features, for the first time, a field of 144 professional golfers through the integration of the PGA TOUR, DP World Tour and FedExCup, further reinforcing the Dominican Republic's position as the Caribbean's premier sports tourism destination.

PUNTA CANA, Dominican republic, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Puntacana Resort officially launched the ninth edition of the Corales Puntacana Championship PGA TOUR Event 2026 during its traditional opening press conference, held at Corales Golf Course at Puntacana Resort, where organizers revealed the key highlights of an edition that marks a new chapter in the tournament's history.

Hiram Silfa, Manuel Sajour, Garrick Higgo and Kelly Jensen (PRNewsfoto/Grupo Puntacana)

Among the major announcements, organizers highlighted that, for the first time, the Corales Puntacana Championship will be played in July, following an update to the official PGA TOUR schedule that allows the inclusion of players from the DP World Tour, expanding the tournament's international reach and elevating the level of competition.

As a result of the integration between the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour and the FedExCup, the 2026 edition will feature a record field of 144 professional golfers from approximately 20 countries, the largest in tournament history. In addition, the championship will offer a US$4 million purse, the highest prize fund in the history of Dominican sports, reinforcing the Corales Puntacana Championship's position as one of the Caribbean's premier sporting events and a key platform for promoting sports tourism in the Dominican Republic.

The head table included Kelly Jensen, Vice President of PGA TOUR Events; Manuel Sajour, Executive Director of Marketing at Grupo Puntacana and Tournament Director of the Corales Puntacana Championship; Hiram Silfa, Director of Golf Courses at Puntacana Resort; and Garrick Higgo, PGA Tour professional and 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship winner.

During his remarks, Manuel Sajour emphasized the tournament's evolution over the past nine years. "After nine editions, the Corales Puntacana Championship has become much more than a golf tournament. It is a platform that showcases the Dominican Republic to the world, drives sports tourism, and demonstrates how sports can serve as a catalyst for sustainable economic development."

Kelly Jensen, also highlighted the tournament's international impact since joining the PGA TOUR schedule. "As the first PGA TOUR event in the Dominican Republic, the Corales Puntacana Championship has created a key platform to promote the country and Puntacana Resort to a worldwide audience," said Kelly Jensen, Vice President, PGA TOUR Events. "This event continues to shine a spotlight on the region as a prime tourism and golf destination, and we look forward to another fantastic week as we prepare to crown the next King of Corales."

The tournament will welcome four former Corales champions: Brice Garnett (2018), Joel Dahmen (2021), Chad Ramey (2022), and defending champion Garrick Higgo (2025), along with notable PGA Tour players including Brandt Snedeker, Nick Dunlap, Bill Haas, Luke Clanton, Stephan Jaeger and Taylor Pendrith.

The press conference also underscored the tournament's continued commitment to developing Dominican golf. This year, the Dominican Republic will be represented by professionals Doménico Geminiani, Anthony García and Willy Pumarol, who earned their places through the Tour Canita qualifying circuit.

Beyond world-class golf, spectators will enjoy a complete entertainment experience featuring a diverse culinary offering, a BlueMall Puntacana pop-up shopping experience, sponsor activations, family-friendly areas, oceanfront skyboxes, and live performances by Transfusión XL, Laura Rivera, Riccie Oriach and Solo Fernández.

As in previous years, a portion of the proceeds generated by the championship will be invested through the Grupo Puntacana Foundation in environmental conservation, coral restoration, healthcare, education and social inclusion initiatives, reaffirming the tournament's commitment to sustainable community development.

The championship will be open to the public from July 16-19, offering fans the opportunity to experience the Caribbean's premier golf event at Corales Golf Course, located within Puntacana Resort.

For more information: https://www.puntacana.com/coraleschampionship

SOURCE Grupo Puntacana