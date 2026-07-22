Stefano Mazzoli Wins the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship PGA TOUR Event

The Italian secures his first victory as a professional.

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Italian golfer Stefano Mazzoli claimed the biggest victory of his career, capturing the title at the Corales Puntacana Championship PGA TOUR Event 2026 and earning the distinction of "King of Corales 2026" after finishing the tournament at 20-under-par (268) and securing his first career PGA TOUR victory.

Francesca Rainieri, Stefany Mazzoli and Paola Rainieri

With 8 birdies and 2 bogeys, finishing with a total of 268 strokes, Mazzoli overtook Todd Clements, who had led for the previous three days, with an impressive birdie on the championship's final hole—a move that added even more drama to the tournament's conclusion, which was watched by hundreds of people who had gathered at the 18th hole and in the oceanfront skyboxes.

Mazzoli, who currently competes on both the Asian Tour and the DP World Tour, won the 2015 European Amateur Championship, finished runner-up at the 2024 Open de Portugal on the Challenge Tour, and was named the 2024 Asian Tour Rookie of the Year.

With the victory, Mazzoli secures PGA TOUR membership through 2028, earns 300 FedExCup points, 585 DP World Tour Race to Dubai points, and takes home the winner's prize valued at US$720,000.

Gordon Sargent finished tied for second at 19-under-par alongside Todd Clements, who had set the tournament's lowest 54-hole score through the first three rounds. Americans Will Gordon and Ben James tied for fourth at 18-under-par.

Among the three former "Kings of Corales" who made the cut, Joel Dahmen (2021 champion) finished a distant 24th with -12, Garrick Higgo (2025 champion) is in 48th place at -1, and Chad Ramey (2022 champion) is in 62nd place at -7. Only two Latin American players made the cut: Colombian Camilo Villegas, who finished in 48th place at -8, and Argentinian Alejandro Tosti, who finished in 69th place at -1.

Award Ceremony

As is tradition, the trophy was presented to the champion on the 18th green surrounded by thousands of fans who had come to the Corales Golf Course to witness this great sporting milestone.

Along with the trophy, Mazzoli received the tournament's signature white chacabana shirt and the iconic Corales hat. The award was presented by Paola Rainieri, Chief Marketing Officer of Grupo Puntacana, and Francesca Rainieri, Chief Financial Officer of Grupo Puntacana, accompanied by tournament logistics coordinators Manuel Sajour, Julio Díaz, Hiram Silfa, Hernando Núñez, Jay Overton, and Cledy Córdoba.

The Corales Puntacana Championship reaches an audience of 4.8 billion media impressions across digital and print platforms in 153 countries, reaching 3.4 million television viewers in the United States.

During the event, it was announced that the next edition of the Corales Puntacana Championship PGA TOUR Event will take place from July 12 to 18, 2027.

For more information: https://www.puntacana.com/coraleschampionship

Instagram/Facebook: @coraleschampionship

About Corales Golf Course

Corales Golf Course at Puntacana Resort, home of the Dominican Republic's first and only PGA TOUR event, was designed by world-renowned architect Tom Fazio. Opened in 2010, the course features dramatic cliffs, natural bays and coves, inland lakes and coral quarries along the Caribbean Sea. It offers 18 holes, six of them directly along the ocean, and concludes with the legendary three-hole stretch known as the "Devil's Elbow," considered one of the most spectacular and challenging finishing sequences in championship golf.

About PGA TOUR

The PGA TOUR's mission is to deliver the world's most compelling professional golf competition, featuring the sport's greatest players, for fans, partners and communities. The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, operates the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Americas and PGA TOUR University. To date, events across all Tours have generated more than $4 billion in charitable giving.

Sponsors

The ninth edition of the Corales Puntacana Championship is sponsored by the Ministry of Tourism of the Dominican Republic, CDN Deportes, Texaco (Gulf Stream Petroleum), Diario Libre, Universal, Brugal, Claro, Airport Team Solution, Banreservas, CEPM, DOMICEM, Grupo Puntacana, Puntacana Resort, Aeropuerto de Punta Cana, The Westin Puntacana, Tortuga Bay Puntacana, Coca-Cola (Bepensa), CCS, Santo Domingo Motors, Blue Mall, Imca, Centro Médico Punta Cana, Solution Services/Casa Costa, Tracks, Grupo Raya (Pizza Hut), Bávaro Runners Adventures, Cava Alta, Cervecería Punta Cana (Canita), Club Car (LR Caribbean Turf), Café Santo Domingo (Induban), AVIS, United Petroleum (United Gas), Gulf, Suerox, Industrial DBI, Inprotec, Procigar, Altron Trading, Aperol, Arajet, Tu Boleta, Palma de Mar, DP World, Ritmo Social, OTIEUM, Shadwell Business (Tribe And Folk), Constructora Dupla, Ele Mini Postres, Construtora KG, Constructora Llodra, Duty Free America, Picky Plants, Hartemania/Hartemonaje, Event-Studio, Coolekos, Hipolito, Ferret, Santo Limon, AquaRent, Punta Cana Party, All Productions Group, Sun Bum, AVSKINS, VAU Resortwear, Glee, Equiport, Serviport, Baskin Robbins y NutriShape.

SOURCE Grupo Puntacana