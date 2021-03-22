From Wednesday to "Wednes-YAY": Dunkin' Launches Free Donut Wednesdays

CANTON, Mass., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to Dunkin', people may start thinking of Wednesday as the new Friday. The brand today announced the launch of Free Donut Wednesdays to help DD Perks® members sprinkle some sweetness into the middle of their week with a free donut.

Beginning this Wednesday, March 24, and on each Wednesday through April 21, DD Perks members can enjoy one free classic donut with the purchase of any beverage at participating Dunkin' restaurants nationwide*. On Free Donut Wednesdays, members can enjoy favorite donut flavors like Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles, Glazed, Boston Kreme, or Double Chocolate.

"We know people are craving some fun and excitement to break up the week. With Free Donut Wednesdays, we're excited to give our DD Perks members a free sweet treat to help beat the midweek slump and keep them running with a smile," said Joanna Bonder, Director, Loyalty Marketing and Strategy at Dunkin'.

For the perfect Free Donut Wednesday beverage purchase, Dunkin' has a new option that's sure to put a spring in your step. Beginning March 24, Dunkin' is launching a new Blueberry Pomegranate flavored Dunkin' Refresher, a bright and brilliant combination of iced green tea, flavored fruit concentrate, and B vitamins** for those seeking a moment of refresh. The Blueberry Pomegranate flavored Dunkin' Refresher joins the brand's current Dunkin' Refreshers lineup, including Strawberry Dragonfruit flavored and Peach Passion Fruit flavored varieties.

Dunkin' guests who are not currently DD Perks members can take advantage of Free Donut Wednesdays by enrolling in DD Perks on the Dunkin' App or DDPerks.com. DD Perks members earn five points for every dollar they spend on qualifying purchases at Dunkin'. Once a member accrues 200 points, they receive a free beverage reward for any size, redeemable at participating Dunkin' restaurants.

To learn more about Dunkin', visit www.dunkindonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin' blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog .

*Excludes espresso shots, Fancies and Specialty Donuts. DD Perks members are eligible for one free classic donut with each drink purchased. Donut must be added to order when ordering in-store or in the mobile app.

**A good source of B3, B5, B6 and B12.

About Dunkin'

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 15 years running. The company has more than 12,600 restaurants in 40 countries worldwide. Dunkin' is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com .

Media Contact:

Laura Wanerka

Dunkin'

[email protected]

781-737-5200

SOURCE Dunkin'

Related Links

https://www.dunkindonuts.com

