From Wild West Adventures to Ultimate Ventures, 25 Years of Exceptional Texas Experiences

ADDISON, Texas, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimate Ventures®, an internationally recognized corporate meetings and events powerhouse located in Addison, Texas, celebrated its 25th anniversary in April. As the most awarded destination management company (DMC) in Texas and one of the Top 25 DMCs in the world, the owners of Ultimate Ventures took some time to reflect upon their company, the allure of Dallas-Fort Worth for meetings, and the changing landscape of corporate events.

The Ultimate Ventures team celebrates 25 years of business in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Val Lenington and Laurie Sprouse (center) toast to 25 years of friendship and business partnership.

Laurie Sprouse, CITE, CMP, DMCP, President of Ultimate Ventures recalls, "In 1993, when we first started Wild West Adventures, later renamed Ultimate Ventures in 1997, we focused exclusively on providing groups with the quintessential Texas experience. At the time, reruns of the television show Dallas were wildly popular in Europe, and the chance to live like a Texan was a huge draw. We focused our efforts internationally and began to see our business grow."

Laurie's business partner, Val Lenington, CMP, DMCP, added, "In our early days, you could find us planning an event at Southfork Ranch for a German group, taking a group of Canadians on a cattle drive in Justin, or two-stepping in Fort Worth at Billy Bob's with a group of Italians. In fact, our first major program was for a group of Scandinavian vacuum cleaner salespeople who won an incentive trip to Dallas. After watching them live out their dreams, we knew, without a doubt, that we were in the right business!"

Fast forward to 2018, Ultimate Ventures has evolved into a major player on the Dallas-Fort Worth events, meetings and convention scene. With 21 full-time staff and over 150 part-time field staff, the company has welcomed thousands of companies and conventions over the years and helped them with customized special events, local tours, team-building activities, and transportation logistics. A deep knowledge of the destination has enabled Ultimate Ventures to create enriching programs that showcase the area as well as promote Dallas-Fort Worth as a premier meetings destination.

Laurie sums it up best, "We are incredibly blessed to have gotten to spend the last 25 years in a fun, rewarding industry where our business is creating authentic, unforgettable experiences for groups. We get to partner with smart, savvy meeting planners to save them time, deliver peace of mind, and produce exceptional experiences in the destination that we love, all while sharing our famous Texas hospitality. What better calling is there than that?"

"But most of all," she continues, "we are immensely grateful to have made it through major challenges our industry has faced over the years such as 9/11 and the Great Recession. We are additionally so very thankful for our amazing team, dedicated clients, and incredibly supportive industry suppliers, partners and colleagues for 25 years of collaboration and teamwork! Together, we've created a lifetime's worth of extraordinary experiences!"

