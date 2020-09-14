From Yoga to Real Estate - This Florida Company Buys Houses for a Noble Reason

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FL Cash Home Buyers, LLC buys, renovates, and resells properties in Florida. It has closed over 800 transactions since 2011.

"Our mission is to help people experience happiness and freedom while improving the world through ethical business," say founders Omer Reiner and Gabriel Garcia.

The FCHB team at a habitat for humanity volunteering day!

"It's been our mission since day one," says Omer. "We want to make a genuine difference and positive impact in this world. Both Gabe and I love helping people and donating to charity. Buying houses allows us to do both."

The two owners met through yoga and the spiritual philosophy of yoga is the backbone of the company's culture. FL Cash Home Buyers donates a portion of all profits to charity and its goal is to donate $500,000 by the year 2030.

"Giving first is one of our company's core values and this really helped us put together an amazing group of people on our team," says Gabriel. "Some of our employees have been with us since day one and they truly enjoy taking part in deciding which charities we contribute to."

Some of the organizations FL Cash Home Buyers supports include "SOS Children's Villages," "Autism Society," "The Lenn Foundation," "Feeding South Florida," and more.

FL Cash Home Buyers is not the only cash-for-houses business out there, but it has been one of the more successful. This is because it treats its customers with honesty and kindness. It truly cares and does its best for the sellers to be happy with the transaction: "If we feel that we're not the best option for you, we'll happily let you know and point you in a better direction," says Omer.

"They were professional, skillful, honest, and so caring," said Lynette Parland, just one of over 100 happy online reviews that vouch for this company.

"We believe in the law of karma," say the owners. "We know that for us to experience good in life, we must THINK good and BE good to others. That's why we make sure to conduct business in a moral and ethical way."

Both owners are inspired by the positive impact made by other firms that have committed to giving back to their community. They hope to inspire other organizations as well through their charitable contributions.

Being honest and up front about the company's home-buying process gives clients peace of mind that they aren't being taken advantage of. "We are in the business of buying houses and, to buy houses, we need to get our offers accepted. That's why we don't waste people's time with low-ball offers that don't make sense," says Gabriel.

For those looking for a fast and easy way to sell their home, FL Cash Home Buyers provides free, no-pressure offers.

