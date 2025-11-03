FROM YOUTH GOVERNOR TO CEO: PAIGE HUGHES BINFIELD NAMED HEAD OF NC ALLIANCE OF YMCAS

Experienced YMCA leader brings expertise to North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The NC Alliance of YMCAs announced Paige Hughes Binfield as its next President and CEO, bringing a decade of experience in YMCA leadership, nonprofit management, grassroots advocacy and fundraising to North Carolina. Officially beginning her new role today, Hughes Binfield will collaborate with CEOs and executive leaders of the 28 YMCA associations that serve North Carolina to continue strengthening the Y's impact in communities statewide.

Paige Hughes Binfield is the new President & CEO of the North Carolina Alliance of YMCAs, Inc.

Hughes Binfield previously served as Director of Development for the YMCA Alliance of Northern New England, where she led fundraising, communications and strategic support across 25 YMCAs. Hughes Binfield grew up in the Y's afterschool program, summer day camp and the Y's Youth & Government program, where she served as New York State Youth Governor and a Presiding Officer at the Conference on National Affairs at YMCA Blue Ridge Assembly. A nationally recognized leader, Hughes Binfield was honored as one of YMCA of the USA's "30 Under 30" in 2021.

"The Y has long been one of North Carolina's most trusted community partners," said Hughes Binfield. "I am thrilled to work alongside the Alliance's strong network of leaders to strengthen collaboration, expand statewide partnerships and advocate for the Y's mission to support children, teens, adults and seniors for a healthier North Carolina."

Hughes Binfield brings additional experience from the Alliance of New York State YMCAs, United Way, the New York State Legislature and the healthcare tech sector. She holds a degree in Urban Planning from Manhattan University and an MBA in Nonprofit Management from Springfield College.

"Paige's passion for the Y mission, proven track record in building partnerships and resources, and her authentic commitment to community well-being make her the ideal choice to lead the Alliance into its next chapter," said Lynn Lomax, chair of the NC Alliance of YMCAs Board of Directors and CEO of the YMCA of High Point.

About the YMCA and the NC Alliance of YMCAs

Driven by its founding mission, the YMCA is a leading nonprofit that collectively serves more than one million people statewide, including children and teens, adults and seniors, through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they are from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive.

The NC Alliance of YMCAs is an independent 501(C)3 nonprofit corporation supporting 28 independent YMCA associations with more than 120 facilities in North Carolina. The Alliance's purpose is to build the capacity of all the state's YMCAs, foster collaboration on statewide initiatives through effective partnerships, and advocate on behalf of the YMCA's mission and cause with elected officials and stakeholders at the local, state, and national levels. For more information, please visit ncymcas.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Michele McKinley, [email protected], 919-508-7687

SOURCE NC Alliance of YMCAs