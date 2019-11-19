Frommer's Announces Best Places to Go for 2020

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than six decades, millions of people have depended on Frommer's Travel Guides to help them experience unforgettable vacations and adventures. As it does annually, Frommer's is proud to inspire travelers by revealing its eagerly anticipated list of the best places to travel in the coming year.

Some of the honorees, determined by a global team of award-winning editors and writers, are (in no particular order):

The Big Island, Hawaii , where the volcanic eruption of 2018 created fabulous new features and reinvigorated outdoor adventures

Plus 13 more inspirational destinations around the globe. The entire list, with rich photography, is available at Frommers.com at www.frommers.com/bestplaces2020.

This year, Frommer's is thrilled to announce the final spot on the list will be decided by America. Nominations for the readers' choice for Best Place to Go in 2020 will be accepted on Frommers.com from Dec. 10 through Jan. 10. Then the five best destinations will be put to a public vote. The winner will be officially crowned a week later.

Media opportunities: Frommer's editors are available for interviews in New York City and Los Angeles or by phone.

About Frommer's: Frommer's, one of the most venerable brands in travel, has been in continuous publication since the 1957 debut of Arthur Frommer's revolutionary Europe on 5 Dollars a Day, which changed the way the world traveled. Join us on Frommers.com and on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@Frommers). Our two weekly radio shows are streaming and podcasted at frommers.com/podcast.

