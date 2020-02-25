Frommer's Best Airfare & Hotel Booking Sites for 2020 Announced

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frommer's, America's leader in travel guide information since 1957, has revealed the current results of its popular Best and Worst Airfare and Hotel Booking Sites studies.

In two separate studies, Frommer's pitted the biggest brands in airfare and hotel booking engines against each other in multiple rounds of intense head-to-head competition to determine which 10 sites in both categories were best at delivering the cheapest prices, the most useful results, and the best user experience.

Since Frommer's last rankings three years ago, the playing field has been transformed. For 2020's list, upstart sites have boomed. Big brands have closed shop and some, like GoogleFlights, failed to even crack the top 10. Amid the scuffle, scrappy underdog Agoda climbed on one list but tumbled on another, and new champions HotelsCombined (hotels) and Skiplagged (airfares) won first place.

Using a bespoke, weighted scoring system—including negative points for finding the worst prices—each big name in contention was ranked.

Airfare sites: The Top Ten, along with analysis of what the results revealed about those websites, is at www.frommers.com/bestairfaresites.

Hotel sites: The final results, along with detailed commentary, can be found at www.frommers.com/besthotelsites.

