Frommer's Names Best Places to Go in 2026

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing the power of travel to reboot mindsets and renovate perspectives, Frommer's—the nearly 70-year-old, award-winning travel brand—has named 16 remarkable destinations as the Best Places to Go in 2026.

Selected by Frommer's editors and peerless contributors around the world, this eagerly anticipated annual feature highlights national landmarks, tropical isles, culture capitals, and other places marking milestones and emerging as new must-sees in 2026.

Kruger National Park, South Africa

Among the highlights on this year's list:

Jasper, Alberta , and Asheville, North Carolina —two North American mountain locales that suffered natural disasters in 2024 but have bounced back with new tours, hotels, restaurants, and attractions

—a historic retreat brimming with natural spas, gangster lore, and a unique national park with bathhouses, quirky traditions, and a one-of-a-kind brewery Albuquerque, New Mexico —where thousands of Native American and other Indigenous dancers will gather for the final edition of North America's biggest powwow

—where thousands of Native American and other Indigenous dancers will gather for the final edition of North America's biggest powwow Several destinations that invite travelers to contemplate American democracy—from Chicago, site of the soon-to-open Obama Presidential Center; to places throwing parties for the USA's 250th birthday, including Boston, Virginia, New York City, and Philadelphia, where the Declaration of Independence was signed in 1776

Plus: Viti Levu, Fiji; European Capital of Culture Oulu, Finland; Portugal's Algarve region; Adelaide, Australia; Argentina's new coastal marine preserve, Patagonia Azul; Vienna; Peru; South Africa's Kruger National Park (which is turning 100); and two stunning "set-jetting" locations readying for their close-up—Palawan, Philippines (where new rom-com The Last Resort was made) and Costa Navarino, Greece, the mainland resort area used as the epic setting for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.

Filled with expert commentary and considerably more photos than previous years, the entire list is available at frommers.com/bestplaces2026.

