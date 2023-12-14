Front End of the Line Semiconductor Equipment Market size to increase by USD 7.56 billion from 2023 to 2028 | Allwin21 Corp., Applied Materials Inc., ASML and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The front end of the line semiconductor equipment market is expected to grow by USD 7.56 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 4.64% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growth of the advanced consumer electronics industry is notably driving the front-end of the line semiconductor equipment market. However, factors such as the high cost of semiconductor equipment may impede the market growth. The market is segmented by End-user (Foundry, Memory, and IDM), Product (Stepper, CVD equipment, Silicon etching equipment, Coater developer, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the front end of the line semiconductor equipment market including Allwin21 Corp., Applied Materials Inc., ASML, C and D Semiconductor Services Inc., CVD Equipment Corp., ECM USA Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Kingstone Semiconductor Joint Stock Co. Ltd., KLA Corp., Lam Research Corp., Mattson Technology Inc., Nikon Corp., Nissin Electric Co. Ltd., Screen Holdings Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Corp., SUSS MICROTEC SE, TBS Holdings Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., ULVAC Inc., and Veeco Instruments Inc.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Front End of the Line Semiconductor Equipment Market 2024-2028

Front End Of The Line Semiconductor Equipment Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis

Applied Materials Inc.: The company offers front end of the line semiconductor equipment such as Endura, Alta, Axcela, Aera4, and Aeris-S.

Front End Of The Line Semiconductor Equipment Market 2024-2028: Segmentation

End-user

The market share growth by the foundry segment will be significant during the forecast period. The foundry segment is expected to gain momentum due to the increasing construction of fabs. The reason behind the increasing capital expenditure by foundries is primarily the growing demand for advanced mobile phone chips. Mobile devices with increasing technological functionalities remain the primary driver for foundries to spend on semiconductor production equipment, such as front-end-of-the-line semiconductor equipment. In addition, maintaining a balanced demand and supply chain is crucial for the semiconductor industry.

APAC is estimated to account for 74% of the global market growth during the forecast period.

Front End Of The Line Semiconductor Equipment Market 2024-2028: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2018-2022

CAGR of the market during 2024-2028

Detailed information on factors that will assist front end of the line semiconductor equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the front end of the line semiconductor equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the front end of the line semiconductor equipment market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of front end of the line semiconductor equipment market companies

Front End Of The Line Semiconductor Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.64% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 7.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.15 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 74% Key countries US, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Allwin21 Corp., Applied Materials Inc., ASML, C and D Semiconductor Services Inc., CVD Equipment Corp., ECM USA Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Kingstone Semiconductor Joint Stock Co. Ltd., KLA Corp., Lam Research Corp., Mattson Technology Inc., Nikon Corp., Nissin Electric Co. Ltd., Screen Holdings Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Corp., SUSS MICROTEC SE, TBS Holdings Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., ULVAC Inc., and Veeco Instruments Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

