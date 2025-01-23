Front Line Medical Technologies Expands Life-Saving REBOA Device, COBRA-OS®, to the UK Healthcare Market

Next Generation Aortic Occlusion Technology Enters UK Healthcare System

LONDON, ON, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Front Line Medical Technologies, a leader in innovative medical devices for emergency and trauma care, announces the UK launch of its CE-marked COBRA-OS®, the world's smallest aortic occlusion device, designed to save lives by rapidly controlling critical bleeding. The COBRA-OS® has received approval for sale in the United Kingdom based on its CE mark under MDR as a Class III medical device.

This milestone enables Front Line to bring its innovative technology to a market that has consistently led the way in pre-hospital REBOA implementation. The UK's pioneering role in REBOA began in 2018 when London's Air Ambulance performed the world's first pre-hospital REBOA procedure, demonstrating the potential for this life-saving intervention beyond hospital walls.

"The United Kingdom represents a crucial milestone in our mission to advance aortic occlusion technology and improve trauma care outcomes," said Dr. Asha Parekh, CEO at Front Line Medical Technologies. "We designed this device to address critical time constraints in emergency settings, where rapid deployment and controlled occlusion can make a vital difference."

Recent developments in the UK REBOA landscape, including a significant multicenter clinical trial in 2023, have sparked renewed discussions about optimal approaches to aortic occlusion in trauma care. The COBRA-OS®'s ultra-low profile and simplified deployment process address key technical challenges in REBOA implementation, offering potential advantages for emergency medical teams operating in time-critical environments.

The COBRA-OS® is designed to temporarily occlude the aorta, buying valuable time until definitive care can be provided. Key features include:

The ultra-low-profile 4 French size minimizes procedural risks and improves accessibility. Enhanced Precision: Offers partial REBOA capability, enabling tailored control of blood flow for complex trauma scenarios.

Offers partial REBOA capability, enabling tailored control of blood flow for complex trauma scenarios. Simplified Use: Includes an all-in-one system with a 10cc syringe and mini-access kit, ensuring ease of use in high-pressure environments.

Front Line has partnered with Mermaid Medical, a respected distributor of medical devices across Europe, to bring the COBRA-OS® to healthcare providers throughout the UK. This collaboration extends beyond the UK to include the Nordic countries, leveraging Mermaid Medical's extensive experience in vascular and interventional products to ensure comprehensive support for healthcare professionals.

"We are thrilled to strengthen our presence in the endovascular field and, together with Front Line Medical Technologies, reaffirm our shared commitment to improving patient outcomes," said Sebastian Jørgensen, Marketing Director at Mermaid Medical Group. "By offering an expanded portfolio of advanced solutions to our valued partners in the United Kingdom, we mark an important milestone in our mission to support better care."

Healthcare providers can learn more about the COBRA-OS® or schedule a personalized demonstration by visiting www.frontlinemedtech.com.

About Front Line Medical Technologies

Front Line Medical Technologies is driven by a singular mission, helping critical patients survive. The company goes beyond traditional medical device development, committing itself to transforming emergency care through innovative solutions that prioritize both effectiveness and simplicity. Operating at the forefront of emergency circulatory support, the company has developed the COBRA-OS® (Control of Bleeding, Resuscitation, Arterial Occlusion System) - the smallest life-saving aortic occlusion device available. At just 4 French, this innovative technology represents a breakthrough in hemorrhage control, designed to buy precious time when every second counts.

