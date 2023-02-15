FRONT LINE PHYSICIANS AT LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY HEALTH FILE A PETITION TO UNIONIZE

LOMA LINDA, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an emboldened move, resident and fellow physicians at Loma Linda University Health (LLUH) have filed to form a union to demand that the health network's administrators do more to bolster patient care and provide better support for physicians working at hospitals across the Inland Empire.

LLUH resident and fellow physicians staff multiple hospitals, including Loma Linda University Medical Center, Riverside University Health System Medical Center, and the VA Loma Linda Healthcare System. They are seeking to unionize with the Union of American Physicians & Dentists (UAPD) and their petition was filed with the National Labor Relations Board on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.

The filing marks an important milestone for LLUH physicians, who say their longstanding efforts to improve patient care have been thwarted by LLUH hospital administrators. Among the top concerns raised in taking this action:

A safe working environment to care for 25% of California's geographic population

geographic population Fair compensation that meets cost of living requirements and is also commensurate with other similar large academic hospitals in the state

Failing to provide sleeping quarters in the hospital when required to remain overnight

Scheduling physicians to work up to 120 hours per week, thereby leading to grueling work conditions that undermine patient care

Unaddressed physician burnout, which has led to moral injury, depression and suicide

"These doctors are being shut out of decision making that directly affects patient care. The last thing anyone wants is patient care to suffer. These physicians should not be ignored," said Dr. Stuart Bussey, UAPD President and private practice physician who also holds a juris doctorate.

About the Union of American Physicians & Dentists

The Union of American Physicians & Dentists (UAPD) has organized physicians and providers since 1972. With more than 5,000 members in California, New Mexico, and Washington State, UAPD is the largest union of licensed physicians and advanced practice clinicians nationwide. Members work for state and county governments, large healthcare organizations and nonprofit health systems, as well as providers in private practice. Learn more at www.uapd.com .

