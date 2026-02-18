Front Line Power Construction Announces Strategic Investment from Ariel Alternatives

Partnership will meet surging demand for electrical infrastructure services across the Southwest region

HOUSTON, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Front Line Power Construction ("Front Line"), a leading provider of electrical construction and power infrastructure solutions, today announced its acquisition by private investment firm Ariel Alternatives. Cherokee Nation Businesses will serve as a strategic minority co-investor. The partnership positions Front Line to capitalize on the unprecedented demand for electrical grid improvements across Texas, driven by aging infrastructure, increases in weather-related events and growing reliance on outsourced operations and maintenance services due to industry-wide talent shortages. This marks Ariel Alternatives' second platform investment in the energy and utility services sector in six months. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

For 15 years, Front Line Power Construction has delivered comprehensive electrical construction services, serving utilities, telecommunications providers and industrial customers throughout the Houston metro area and surrounding counties, including Harris, Fort Bend, Montgomery, Brazoria and Galveston.

"As Texas and the Southwest region experience unprecedented demand for electrical infrastructure, we believe Front Line is well-positioned to help address today's challenges," said Yue Bonnet, Senior Managing Director and Head of Investments at Ariel Alternatives. "This partnership allows us to support a company with extensive capabilities in specialized power construction services."

"We are proud to invest in a business which puts its people first and plays a critical role in the region it serves," said Lorenna Buck, Managing Director at Ariel Alternatives. "We believe Front Line's strong culture and focus on safety and reliability will allow them to deliver long-term value to their customers."

"Ariel Alternatives brings deep industry expertise and a commitment to operational excellence that aligns perfectly with our mission," said Front Line CEO, Audrey Johnson. "We are delighted to join forces with a firm that demonstrates a shared dedication to superior quality and the advancement of our people. This collaboration positions us to deliver even greater impact to the communities we serve."

As the company pursues expansion opportunities in the fastest-growing and largest energy market in the U.S., it benefits from Ariel Alternatives' established relationships across the energy and utility services sector. The board includes energy sector veterans Jason Lee, former co-head of Oaktree Capital's Power Opportunities Group and Al Fosbenner, former CFO of Riggs Distler.

Truist Securities served as lead debt financer and M&A advisor to Ariel Alternatives.

About Ariel Alternatives

Ariel Alternatives, LLC, is a private asset management firm affiliated with Ariel Investments, LLC. The firm's inaugural fund closed with $1.45 billion in committed capital from limited partners and co-investors and seeks to scale sustainable, market-leading businesses in high-growth sectors serving Fortune 500 enterprises. Ariel Alternatives pursues a demand-driven investment strategy, targeting businesses that are employers of choice with market-leading positions that can deliver meaningful innovation and value to customers.

About Front Line Power Construction

Front Line Power Construction is a leading electrical construction firm specializing in high-quality, safe and reliable power infrastructure solutions. Based in Rosharon, TX, and strategically positioned between Houston and Freeport, Front Line serves industrial and commercial clients across the region with a commitment to safety, integrity and operational excellence. Led by seasoned construction managers with decades of combined industry expertise, the company maintains an industry-leading safety record while consistently delivering projects on time and to the highest quality standards.

