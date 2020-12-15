Front Named a Gartner 'Cool Vendor' in Digital Workplace Programs and Applications

Front is a Gartner Cool Vendor and secures SOC 2 Type II certification. Tweet this

"Front brings all customer messaging, business apps, and internal collaboration together in a single, familiar place — the email inbox," said Nate Abbott, Head of Product at Front. "Organizations with different team-specific tools and customized workflows for collaboration and customer communication can centralize their work in Front. This means that organizations trust Front with large volumes of business-critical information that must be handled securely, making our SOC 2 Type II certification all the more important, especially to our larger customers."

More than 6,000 businesses are using Front today to scale the high-touch communications that lead to exceptional customer experiences and resulting business outcomes. From account management to support, success, and operations, customer-facing teams rely on Front to work together to reply to customers faster, automate busywork, provide visibility, and gain a single source of truth across communication channels and apps. Read Front's customer stories to learn how teams like Better.com, Cisco Meraki, and Shopify are making a greater impact on their customer experiences with Front. To learn what next-generation customer communication can do for your business, read the whitepaper .

Gartner, Cool Vendors in Digital Workplace Programs and Applications, November 2020

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Front

Front powers the heart of business — the meaningful connections between teams and customers that lead to lasting relationships. Bringing email and apps together in a collaborative customer communication platform, Front drives business impact by scaling the natural conversations that create customers for life. More than 6,000 businesses are using Front today to cultivate personalized customer relationships at scale and transform their work into impact. Learn more at frontapp.com.

