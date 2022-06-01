Front of House Launches Restaurant-Focused Digital Collectibles in New York City

FOH brings the web3 space and independent restaurants together, giving exclusive benefits to some of New York's hottest spots

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Front of House (FOH), a curation of exclusive restaurant digital collectibles created for people who love to eat and drink, launches in the New York market. With the first drop scheduled for June 1 at 5:00 PM EST, FOH launches with beloved partners including Wildair and Dame, bringing the hospitality and independent restaurant space into the web3 world. While helping restaurants create new revenue streams outside of the dining room, FOH provides all of their partners with 80% of digital collectible profits. Ranging from dining perks and community benefits to some of New York's most popular spots, to special events, exclusive merch, and charitable donations, FOH provides New Yorkers and eaters around the world with one-of-a-kind digital art paired with exciting offline experiences that allows restaurants and guests to connect in entirely new ways. Through the creation and sale of these digital collectibles, FOH gives restaurant lovers new ways to support their favorite spots.