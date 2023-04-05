Front Porch Announces 12th Annual Celtic Cup Golf Tournament to Benefit Vulnerable Older Adults

GLENDALE, Calif., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Front Porch Communities Foundation is proud to announce the 12th Annual Celtic Cup Golf Tournament will take place on August 14, 2023 at Berkeley Country Club. The event brings together golf enthusiasts, aging services industry professionals, business partners and supporters for a day of fun and philanthropy to benefit vulnerable older adults.

Front Porch Communities Foundation The 12th Annual Celtic Cup Golf Tournament will take place on August 14, 2023 at Berkeley Country Club.

The Foundation's Celtic Cup is an annual fundraiser to benefit isolated and low-income seniors served through Front Porch's Community Services division. FP Community Services focuses on four areas of impact for low-income and at-risk seniors: food security, stable housing, creative engagement, and social connection.

The event will feature a great day on the course overlooking the San Francisco Bay and the Golden Gate Bridge followed by a sunset cocktail reception. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with industry peers, Front Porch board members and the Front Porch executive team, including new CEO Sean Kelly.

"I'm thrilled to be here at Front Porch, really humbled to learn from and work alongside so many good people who've been instrumental in reinforcing Front Porch's important legacy in our field, and completely exhilarated by the possibility in what we may do next together," said Kelly. "In August, I'll look forward to seeing so many friends who will come together in support of at-risk older adults served by Front Porch and, in many cases, who will be working in partnership with us to continue to make impacts in a world that includes incredible possibilities for all people as they live their lives."

Tournament sponsorships are available now. Participants can learn more at CelticCup.org or contact Julie Hoerl with the Front Porch Communities Foundation at [email protected] .

About Front Porch

Front Porch is a dynamic not-for-profit organization dedicated to empowering individuals to live connected and fulfilled lives through community and innovation. In support of this vision, Front Porch provides quality, accessible and affordable human services to approximately 7,500 residents in 19 senior living and 32 affordable housing communities. Other programs and services connect more than 10,000 participants throughout the country. Learn more at frontporch.net.

About Front Porch Communities Foundation

Front Porch Communities Foundation (FPCF) is the charitable foundation serving Front Porch Communities and Services. Through gifts from residents, family and friends, FPCF helps older adults in need, enhances community life for residents, encourages positive aging and provides support for Front Porch team members. Learn more at frontporch.net/philanthropy and CelticCup.org .

SOURCE Front Porch