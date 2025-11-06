Front Porch Cohousing Appoints Two Strategic Advisors

Desiree Kameka Galloway and Danielle Vickers, who bring over 40 years of combined experience, will help propel the organization's mission to create inclusive communities.

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Front Porch Cohousing is enhancing its team with the addition of two strategic advisors. Desiree Kameka Galloway will assume the role of Strategic Advisor for Community Development & Operations, while Danielle Vickers will serve as Strategic Advisor for Major Gifts & Campaign Development. These appointments are expected to strengthen the organization and support its growth initiatives.

To learn more about Front Porch Cohousing's mission and the work they do, please visit https://frontporchcohousing.org

These new team members will be instrumental in helping Front Porch Cohousing realize its vision of creating inclusive communities. Their combined expertise and dedication will be vital in expanding the organization's capabilities and impact.

Desiree Kameka Galloway brings a wealth of knowledge in housing solutions for individuals with disabilities and those who are neurodivergent. Her national recognition in this specialized area will be invaluable as Front Porch Cohousing develops communities that cater to a diverse range of needs. Danielle Vickers offers over two decades of experience in fundraising for mission-driven organizations. Her track record includes securing over $10 million in major gifts and cultivating robust donor networks, which will be crucial for the organization's financial sustainability and expansion.

The addition of Desiree and Dani is expected to have a significant impact on Front Porch Cohousing. Here are some of the anticipated benefits:

Enhanced Community Development: Desiree's expertise will guide the creation of inclusive communities tailored to diverse needs.

Increased Fundraising Capacity: Dani's experience will bolster the organization's ability to secure major gifts and build strong donor relationships.

Strengthened Organizational Capacity: The combined skills of both advisors will contribute to a more robust and effective organization.

Mission Advancement: By expanding its resources and expertise, Front Porch Cohousing will be better equipped to fulfill its mission of creating inclusive communities.

Jim Richardson, Founder and CEO of Front Porch Cohousing, emphasized that Desiree and Dani embody the organization's core values of competence and empathy. Their addition to the team reflects Front Porch Cohousing's commitment to excellence and its dedication to creating communities that embrace diversity and inclusion.

About Front Porch Cohousing:

Front Porch Cohousing is a pioneering social enterprise dedicated to creating neuroinclusive cohousing communities — where adults with and without disabilities live, learn, and grow together in mutual support. Each community blends accessible design, shared ownership, and purpose-driven living to redefine what inclusion can look like in housing.

