Front Range Biosciences Announces International Technology Licensing Agreement with The Centre for Research in Agricultural Genomics in Barcelona, Spain

BOULDER, Colo., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Front Range Biosciences® ("FRB"), a cannabis and hemp genetics platform company, leveraging next generation breeding technology and R&D, announced today that it will license its proprietary technology for cannabis phytochemical detection and quantification along with genomic marker detection and analysis for commercial use to the Centre for Research in Agricultural Genomics, a Spanish consortium ("CRAG") and IRTA, one of the consortium partners. The agreement builds on an existing partnership between the FRB, CRAG, and IRTA formed in 2019 to develop research tools for the genetic improvement of cannabis plants.

The extended partnership provides FRB the opportunity to establish their expertise as a global leader in cannabis genetics and breeding. Spain was one of the first European countries to decriminalize the personal use and cultivation of cannabis for self-consumption. Although cannabis has not been legalized for medical or recreational use, the country's Ministry of Health has authorized organizations to cultivate, process and test cannabis and hemp plants for medical purposes. Last year, IRTA and CRAG received one of eight licenses to work with medical cannabis from the Spanish Agency of Medicine and Sanitary Products and partnered exclusively with FRB to advance the development of medical cannabis genetics for the global marketplace.

"CRAG is a world class research center, and we are pleased to extend our partnership with them by introducing technologies and services that will transform cannabis medical markets across Europe," said Dr. Jonathan Vaught, Co-founder and CEO of Front Range Biosciences.

"The expanded partnership leverages the technological expertise of FRB and the research capabilities and reach of CRAG to accelerate the adoption of cannabis for therapeutic uses in Spain and across the European Union," said José Luis Riechmann, Director of CRAG. "We are happy to expand our collaboration with such a diverse and innovative company as FRB."

About Front Range Biosciences

Front Range Biosciences is a premier cannabis and hemp genetics platform company, creating and supporting innovative new products across multiple industries by combining next generation agricultural technologies with the world's top hemp and cannabis R&D program. FRB provides leading-edge solutions to growers, brands, and product manufacturers through its unique varieties of seeds, young plants, and technology licensing to drive product development and production efficiency for cannabis and hemp derived products. Since 2015, the company has been dedicated to creating new product opportunities and solving challenges throughout the supply chain by leveraging proprietary next generation breeding, chemistry, and tissue culture technologies. In addition to FRB's groundbreaking technology, the company has also established genetics services dedicated to the California market and a Shimadzu sponsored Hemp Center of Excellence with top-tier researchers to encourage further innovation in the industry. FRB is the company of choice for cultivators that demand unique, quality, consistent products. For more information on Front Range Biosciences, visit www.frontrangebio.com.

Media Contact

MATTIO Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Front Range Biosciences