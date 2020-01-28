Front Range Biosciences Continues to Expand Hemp Sales and Distribution Network with Coastal Organix and Alterra Hemp Partnerships

LAFAYETTE, Colo., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Front Range Biosciences® ("FRB"), a technology provider for the breeding and production of new plant varieties and seeds in hemp, coffee and regulated cannabis industries, announced today a continued expansion of distribution partnerships with Coastal Organix and Alterra. The announcement expands FRB's network of hemp distributors, especially in the southeast region and brings a stronger, more diverse 2020 pipeline that includes CBG varieties.

Coastal Organix is an important hemp resource for farmers in the southeast and Gulf Coast regions of the United States. Their research and development facility has served as a field trial partner for Front Range Biosciences, meshing current products with future technologies. Through the expanded partnership, Coastal Organix will offer FRB's full product lineup including the Abigail variety, a top performer in southern region field trials that is a part of FRB's SuperFit™ Series representing the best new cannabis products from around the globe.

Alterra will offer FRB's Proven Performers CBD varieties and PANAKEIA™, the first high-CBG variety with 0.00% THC. Alterra connects with farmers coast-to-coast, and provides these farmers with healthy, region-specific plants that are delivered on time. "Alterra works closely with Front Range Biosciences to ensure that farmers receive consistent genetics that will help minimize the risk of crop failure, increase yields, achieve compliance, and maximize return on investment", say Cameron and Victoria Wylde, Owners of Alterra. Alterra's knowledgeable and experienced team cares about the success of their customers and is always available to offer trusted guidance—before and after delivery.

"We're excited to add Coastal Organix and Alterra to our network of trusted distributors," says Dr. Jonathan Vaught, Co-founder and CEO of Front Range Biosciences. "Through these partnerships, we're able to provide resilient and diverse hemp varieties to support the health of local farms nationwide."

About Front Range Biosciences

Front Range Biosciences is an agricultural technology company that specializes in tissue culture propagation breeding of high-value crops at industrial scale to improve consistency and efficiency for clone and seed production. FRB developed the first Clean Stock® program for cannabis and hemp and has an advanced breeding program for identifying and improving commercially relevant traits. The company has global reach through its facilities in Colorado, California, and Wisconsin, as well as its partnership with the Center for Research in Agricultural Genomics (CRAG) in Barcelona, Spain. FRB's Clean Stock program and breeding platform provide a consistent supply of disease and pathogen-free plants and seeds for farmers and data-driven breeding solutions for creating new plant varieties. FRB is located in Lafayette, Colorado.

