Front Range Biosciences Continues to Grow Hemp Sales and Distribution Network with Griffin Greenhouse Supplies, Inc. Partnership

Founded in Tewksbury, MA in 1947, Griffin Greenhouse Supplies has grown into the leading greenhouse and nursery supplier in the northeast and mid-Atlantic states. In 2012, Griffin acquired industry leader Syngenta Horticultural Services and has since expanded its reach to the Rocky Mountain region and West Coast. With a nationwide sales force, Griffin has the capacity to distribute FRB's hemp plants and hemp seeds throughout the burgeoning hemp industry.

"Growers across America know and trust Griffin to deliver uncompromised quality and deep horticultural knowledge," said Dr. Jonathan Vaught, Co-founder and CEO of Front Range Biosciences. "As an authorized distributor of our Clean Stock hemp varieties, growers nationwide will now have access to the most robust and reliable premium hemp plants available."

"FRB continues to push the boundaries of science for the betterment of agriculture," said Tami Van Gaal, CEA Division Leader for Griffin. "As interest in hemp cultivation continues to expand exponentially, the FRB portfolio delivers performance and quality assurance unmatched in the industry."

For more information on Front Range Biosciences, please visit www.frontrangebio.com.

For more information on Griffin Greenhouse Supplies, please visit www.griffins.com.

About Front Range Biosciences

Front Range Biosciences is an agricultural technology company that specializes in tissue culture propagation breeding of high-value crops at industrial scale to improve consistency and efficiency for clone and seed production. FRB developed the first Clean Stock® program for cannabis and hemp and has an advanced breeding program for identifying and improving commercially relevant traits. The company has global reach through its facilities in Colorado, California, and Wisconsin, as well as its partnership with the Center for Research in Agricultural Genomics (CRAG) in Barcelona, Spain. FRB's Clean Stock program and breeding platform provide a consistent supply of disease and pathogen-free plants and seeds for farmers and data-driven breeding solutions for creating new plant varieties. FRB is located in Lafayette, Colorado.

About Griffin

Griffin Greenhouse Supplies, Inc., headquartered in Tewksbury, Mass., has served the needs of growers in greenhouse and nursery production, and independent garden centers for more than 70 years. For the last six years, Griffin has ushered horticultural expertise and efficiencies to cannabis and hemp cultivation through their Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) Division. Griffin operates 16 fully stocked service centers, serving growers and retailers nationwide. The business also distributes live goods including seed, cuttings and young plants. Griffin is among the premier distributors in the U.S., with an outstanding reputation for operational excellence, high-quality products and superior customer service.

Media Contact – Front Range Biosciences

Rosie Mattio

MATTIO Communications

frb@mattio.com

Media Contact – Griffin

Mariana Haven

mhaven@griffinmail.com

SOURCE Front Range Biosciences; Griffin Greenhouse Supplies