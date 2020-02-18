Front Range Biosciences Enters Partnership with Coastal Greenhouses to Distribute Hemp Plants in Eastern U.S.

LAFAYETTE, Colo., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Front Range Biosciences® ("FRB"), a technology provider for the breeding and production of new plant varieties and seeds in hemp, coffee and regulated cannabis industries, announced today their partnership with Coastal Greenhouses, dba Ivy Acres. Under the agreement, Coastal Greenhouses has been appointed as an authorized hemp plant production nursery for Front Range Biosciences and will exclusively distribute FRB hemp varieties.

Utilizing innovative breeding approaches driven by regional performance and genomics, Front Range Biosciences develops high yielding hemp varieties that can perform in a wide variety of climates. Seedlings and clones can be shipped from Coastal Greenhouse's multiple greenhouse locations to New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina as well as other approved hemp growing states along the East Coast and will be available for spring planting.

Since the passage of the Farm Bill Act in December 2018, interest in hemp production has exploded across the U.S. There are over 25,000 industrial hemp-based products on the market from cosmetics, to wellness products, to textiles and construction supplies, and many farmers view hemp as a profitable new crop to add to their rotation.

"The hemp industry is growing exponentially and presents a real economic opportunity for farmers across the country," says Dr. Jonathan Vaught, Co-founder and CEO of Front Range Biosciences. "Coastal Greenhouses has a long-standing reputation for producing the highest quality young plants, leveraging state-of-the-art greenhouses and a strong, reliable, distribution network." "We're thrilled to partner with a leader in the horticultural industry to reach growers across the eastern U.S. and provide them with the highest quality plants and proven varieties."

"It is a capital-intensive proposition for farmers to add new crops to their rotations. Front Range Biosciences' hemp breeding and young plant production program provides farmers with the confidence that their crops will produce healthy yields and profits," says Dave Foltz, CEO of Coastal Greenhouses.

For more information on Front Range Biosciences, please visit www.frontrangebio.com

About Front Range Biosciences

Front Range Biosciences is an agricultural technology company that specializes in tissue culture propagation and breeding of high-value crops at industrial scale to improve consistency and efficiency for clone and seed production. FRB developed the first Clean Stock® program for cannabis and hemp and has an advanced breeding program for identifying and improving commercially relevant traits. The company has global reach through its facilities in Colorado, California, and Wisconsin, as well as its partnership with the Center for Research in Agricultural Genomics in Barcelona, Spain. FRB's Clean Stock program provides a consistent supply of disease and pathogen-free plants for farmers and data-driven breeding solutions for creating new varieties of hemp, coffee, and young plants and seeds. FRB is located in Lafayette, Colorado.

About Coastal Greenhouses

Coastal Greenhouses, (Ivy Acres) has served the horticultural Industry since 1973. Coastal has grown to be one of the top 15 largest producers for ornamental bedding plants in the US, with 6 facilities located in four states throughout the east coast.

