Front Range Biosciences Expands C-Suite with Key New Hire

LAFAYETTE, Colo., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Front Range Biosciences® ("FRB"), which provides hemp, coffee, and high-value crop producers with high-performing Clean Stock® plants and seed by combining the best practices in agriculture with innovative technologies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Wiley as Chief Operating Officer.

Scott comes to FRB from his role as CEO of Equinox Tree & Vine, a vertically-integrated grower and marketer of fruits and nuts with multi-state operations. Concurrently, he was elected to Sunkist's board of directors, as well as the board of Fruit Grower's Supply Company, a B2B retailer of crop inputs and farm supplies. Scott previously worked as president of the direct-to-farm division of DeLaval, and managing director of KPMG's global financial strategies practice.

"As our operations continue to expand and scale alongside this rapidly developing industry, I can think of no one more qualified and better-suited to join FRB than Scott," said Dr. Jon Vaught, CEO of FRB. "His experience in the agricultural and food sectors – advising on business strategies and scaling operations – aligns seamlessly with our mission. The entire team is thrilled to have Scott leading operations as we scale production to provide the highest quality hemp seeds and young plants for farmers and growers around the world."

Scott will oversee day-to-day activities and will be responsible for driving the efficient scaling of business operations. He will be responsible for leading the management team and implementing policies and procedures that promote the company culture and vision.

"It is an exciting time to dive into the burgeoning hemp industry, and I am endlessly impressed with the innovations and developments that come out of the space," said Mr. Wiley. "FRB's vision and leadership in this high growth sector of agriculture is inspiring. I look forward to furthering FRB's successful business through streamlined operations and the continued buildout of its fantastic team."

For more information on Front Range Biosciences, please visit www.frontrangebio.com

About Front Range Biosciences

FRB is an agricultural biotech company that specializes in tissue culture propagation of high-value crops at industrial scale to improve consistency and efficiency for clone production. FRB also has an advanced breeding program for identifying and improving commercially relevant traits. FRB is located in Lafayette, Colorado.

