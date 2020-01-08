Front Range Biosciences Expands North American Distribution Capabilities Through Partnership with Aligned Distributing LLC

LAFAYETTE, Colo., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Front Range Biosciences® ("FRB"), a technology provider for the breeding and production of new plant varieties and seeds in hemp, coffee and regulated cannabis industries, announced today an extended partnership with Aligned Distributing LLC. Since 2019, Front Range Biosciences and Aligned Distributing have had a sales partnership, and the extended multi-year agreement makes Front Range Bioscience's world-class hemp varieties a fixture of Aligned Distributing's national product portfolio.

Aligned Distributing sells equipment and supplies to indoor and field cultivators across the United States and Canada. As the uses for industrial hemp expands, farmers in various regions and climates have begun to add the crop to their rotations. The partnership leverages Aligned Distributing's national market presence to enhance Front Range Bioscience's sales and distribution capabilities of reliable seeds, seedlings and rooted cutting designed for successful yields.

"Both Front Range and Aligned are committed to supporting the success of farmers," said Jonathan Vaught, Co-founder and CEO of Front Range Biosciences. "The expanded agreement allows us to reach growers nationwide who want to take advantage of the exploding economic opportunities of industrial and commercial hemp."

Front Range Biosciences and Aligned Distributing are also collaborating on a seven-part educational video series titled Growing Hemp: Best Practices for Success which is slated to launch this month.

"Working with FRB has expanded our product offerings of proven, first rate genetics and helped to round out our portfolio," said Rex O'Neal, Managing Director, Aligned Distributing. "We look forward to continuing a solid partnership and the added opportunity to tap into FRB's agronomic expertise, providing superior support to the farmer's success."

