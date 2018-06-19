Front Range Biosciences Partners with Faith and Family Farms to Expand Cannabis Clean Stock® Production in Central California

The facility consists of a 14,000 sq. ft. nursery greenhouse, where FRB will be able to produce upwards of 50,000 high-quality cannabis rooted cuttings and pre-flower plants per month. The company will have the opportunity to add an additional 10,000 sq. ft. of space later this year.

"We are proud to be partnering with Faith and Family Farms, a company with a foundation in traditional agriculture and comprised of a multi-generational farming family," said Jon Vaught, CEO and co-founder of Front Range Biosciences. "Monterey County is known for its outstanding growing climate and has a long-standing tradition of successful large-scale production of many different crops. We look forward to becoming a member of the community and contributing to its economic growth."

Faith and Family Farms' origins are deeply rooted in the fertile fields of the Salinas Valley. Generations of family members tended the fields at an early age, which resulted in their strong work ethic and appreciation for the land and its importance in the food chain.

"We spent many months searching for the right company to partner with that would provide the experience and scientific knowledge to support our efforts in exceeding our customers' expectations, and Front Range Biosciences is clearly that company," said Jesse Melendrez, co-owner of Faith and Family Farms. "We are very excited about the partnership and look forward to producing the highest quality plants."

In May, FRB signed a lease agreement with Eurofins BioDiagnostics, a leading testing laboratory for seed and plant health, animal agrigenomics and probiotic ID services, for a 4,346 sq. ft. facility in Gilroy, Calif. to produce wholesale coffee plants.

"This strategic partnership is a key stepping stone to our entrance into California's cannabis industry and will provide access to the states' central coast cannabis production market," said Vaught. "Paired with the Gilroy facility, we now have the critical infrastructure in place to rapidly expand our production of two high-value crops – cannabis and coffee."

About Front Range Biosciences

FRB is an agricultural biotech company that specializes in tissue culture propagation of high value crops at industrial scale to improve consistency and efficiency for crop production. FRB also has an advanced breeding program for identifying and improving commercially relevant traits. FRB is located in Lafayette, Colorado. For more information on Front Range Biosciences, please visit http://www.frontrangebio.com.

Contact Information

Media:

Carrie Booze

North 6th Agency

212-334-9753 ext.142

frontrange@n6a.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/front-range-biosciences-partners-with-faith-and-family-farms-to-expand-cannabis-clean-stock-production-in-central-california-300668682.html

SOURCE Front Range Biosciences

Related Links

http://www.frontrangebio.com

