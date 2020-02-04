Front Range Biosciences Reaches Licensing Agreement with Centennial Seeds to Lead Production of New Hemp Varieties

Colorado-based Centennial Seeds is a leading hemp breeder and seed provider to the hemp industry with several well-known and popular hemp varieties in the market, such as BaOx™ and Otto II™. This partnership will open the door for collaborative breeding projects, and bring new varieties to the market more quickly, to support this rapidly expanding global industry.

"Front Range Biosciences is excited to partner with a respected seed company like Centennial Seeds that has a strong reputation among hemp farmers," said Dr. Jonathan Vaught, Co-founder and CEO of Front Range Biosciences. "Centennial Seeds brings additional knowledge and talent to the FRB network of breeders, suppliers, and distributors serving hemp farmers. We look forward to increasing our product offerings to the hemp market with this alliance and maintaining our commitment to providing the highest quality young plants and seeds available to hemp growers around the world."

"Centennial Seeds has a long-standing commitment to developing the most cutting-edge hemp varieties and our team is proud to align with a company that has a respected reputation for bringing quality products to market," said Ben Holmes, Owner of Centennial Seeds. "Front Range Biosciences has achieved scale and developed a strong commercialization strategy for new hemp varieties. We are eager to work together with FRB to continue supporting hemp growers and raising the bar for the hemp industry."

About Front Range Biosciences

Front Range Biosciences is an agricultural biotech company that specializes in tissue culture propagation and breeding of high-value crops at industrial scale to improve consistency and efficiency for clone and seed production. FRB developed the first Clean Stock® program for cannabis and hemp and has an advanced breeding program for identifying and improving commercially relevant traits. FRB has global reach through facilities in Colorado, California, and Wisconsin, and a partnership with the Center for Research in Agricultural Genomics in Barcelona, Spain. FRB's Clean Stock program provides a consistent supply of disease and pathogen-free plants to farmers and data-driven breeding solutions for creating new varieties of hemp, coffee, and young plants and seeds. FRB is located in Lafayette, Colorado.

About Centennial Seeds

With research facilities in Lafayette and El Paso County Colorado, Centennial Seeds started developing specialized seeds back in 2009. The company grew one of the first hemp fiber crops in Boulder County back in 2013 and continues to take extreme measures to produce high quality plants. Centennial Seeds has represented the seed and genetics industry on the Colorado Department of Agriculture's Industrial Hemp Advisory Committee since 2014.

