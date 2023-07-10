Front Row, Formerly the Fortress Brand Group, Launches Across the U.S. and Europe

The marketing agency brand transition includes the unification of Fortress Brand, School House, Taylor & Pond, Bizmut, and Finc3.

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Front Row, formerly known as the Fortress Brand Group, has officially announced its brand consolidation and merger, uniting several prominent brands that include the Fortress Brand, School House, Taylor & Pond, Bizmut, and Finc3. This strategic move enables Front Row to provide comprehensive global support to clients across the U.S. and Europe.

Front Row Leadership (L to R): Yuriy Boykiv (CEO), Alex Beer (Co-President), Matt Beer (Co-President) Catapult by Front Row

This holistic integration seamlessly combines myriad capabilities, including strategy and design, content creation, consumer and B2B digital marketing, Amazon acceleration, e-commerce management, and business intelligence through its proprietary technology, Catapult. Front Row now offers global brands access to a diverse set of specialized e-commerce services tailored to their unique business needs.

"Today's beauty, health, wellness, and CPG brands face an increasingly demanding landscape," says Matt Beer, co-president of Front Row. "To thrive in these dynamic industries, brands are actively seeking partners who possess extensive knowledge of their target markets and can anticipate their evolving strategic and tactical requirements. By consolidating Front Row's capabilities within a single entity, we generate comprehensive insights that empower our clients to meet the demands of their customers in this perpetually evolving ecosystem."

The new brand name, Front Row, symbolizes the elevated position of clients as visionary leaders at the forefront of their respective industries. Leveraging insights from its proprietary technology, Catapult, Front Row crafts customized strategies for each brand, delivering comprehensive e-commerce solutions that drive client growth.

"The demands placed on brands today are vastly different from a few years ago," explains Alex Beer, co-president of Front Row. "There is increasing pressure to cater to consumers' unique preferences through messaging and design, creating compelling social content across channels and remaining competitive in global marketplaces (Amazon, Walmart.com, TikTok, and others). Front Row's unique identity and broad value proposition align with these demands, our corporate vision, and our commitment to serving the market share and heart share of our clients."

Yuriy Boykiv, CEO of Front Row, emphasizes the collaborative power behind the Front Row brand: "This consolidation of capabilities positions us as the world's first full-service global e-commerce catalyst. With a team of industry experts excelling in their respective fields, Front Row is uniquely positioned to drive tangible results and deliver unparalleled value to our clients and partners."

About Front Row

Front Row Marketing Group builds strategies that elevate brands with a key focus on Amazon acceleration, e-commerce management, influencer marketing, and social commerce. Leveraging a suite of capabilities and our proprietary technology Catapult, Front Row designs, markets, distributes, and accelerates brands on a global scale. With offices in New York; San Diego; Hamburg, Germany; and Bratislava, Slovakia, Front Row consists of 400+ e-commerce professionals driving growth for over 250 clients.

